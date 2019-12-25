All the papers were written and the tests complete, so Gering Junior High School students spent the last day before Christmas break playing reindeer games.
Board games, capture the flag dodgeball and relay games were set up throughout the building as students rotated through the stations Friday, Dec. 20. For art and yearbook teacher Brianne Osborn-Combs, who organizes the reindeer games, the morning encourages students to interact with their peers.
“It’s nice to see the kids enjoy it and interacting in a different way than they do all school year,” she said.
This year was the third year Osborn-Combs organized the event, but it was the first time three grade levels participated. Since the sixth graders moved up to the junior high, they were able to get involved in the games. Although it takes Osborn-Combs only a couple hours to get the games and group rotations set up, she said it’s good to see the students stay active mentally and physically.
“Movies, they don’t require any interactions with students, so we have board games and activities in the gym to burn off energy at the end of the semester,” she said.
The school’s main gym was a fortress as students and teachers battled in capture the flag dodgeball style. The goal was to reach the opponent’s side of the gym and grab as many jerseys before time expired. For eighth grader Mason Barrett, dodgeball was his favorite activity.
“I like capture the flag,” Barrett said.
After several games of dodgeball Barrett and his friends headed to the cafeteria to play board games. They settled on the game “Fact or Crap” where a person reads information off a card and everyone has to determine if the information is true or false.
“The game is crap,” Barrett said. “It’s a bunch of random information, so it’s hard.”
Other students went chose to play classic board games like checkers. Seventh graders Josiah Ruiz and Madi Gould found a table and spent 20 minutes playing a checkers.
“It’s fun to play checkers,” Ruiz said. “I like it because it’s a game where you have to use your brain.”
Gould added, “I like the Reindeer Games because it’s a good way to send us home at the end of the semester.”
Eighth grader Alissa Morales was excited to hang out with her friends and have a break from school. Morales and her friends set up Jenga in the sixth grade commons area and practiced their slicing moves.
“I tried to slice it in one, but it fell,” Morales said. “I’m going to one and done it this time.”
