After meeting on Tuesday, May 12, the Gering Organized Baseball board of directors decided to move forward with the season, D’Angelo Murillo, the board president, said.
GO Baseball already had some players registered, but are looking to add more. There will hold registration on Thursday, May 21 and again on Thursday, May 28.
“What we decided is we’re going to starting getting teams put together after (that last registration),” Murillo said. “We want to play an eight or ten game schedule.”
Murillo said the teams will play two games per week. The number of games will ultimately be decided after Murillo meets with Amy Seiler, Gering’s director of parks and recreation. The ballfields are getting a major overhaul with construction starting this summer.
“We will be meeting with Amy Seiler to discuss that,” Murillo said. “We don’t want to hold up any part of construction, (City of Gering and GO Baseball) have worked really well together. We had an initial meeting with Amy going over a lot of guidelines that were set forth for the City of Gering and how we’re going to handle things.”
In his meeting with Seiler, Murillo said they will discuss what is the last day they can play based on the construction start date.
“Communication with the city is the main key,” Murillo said.
In the meeting, Murillo and Seiler will discuss the construction dates and how it will affect GO Baseball’s season.
Murillo said they will have to be flexible to get to play this summer.
“We have multiple fields we can utilize with the 9 and 10 year olds, and the 11 and 12 year olds,” he said. “We can (play in) Kimball or Mitchell or another place out here (where we can play).”
Murillo said they have a good number of youth already signed up, but is hoping to draw more older kids.
“We just want to get more 13 to 15 year olds,” he said. “We really need them numbers to grow because where just over a team and a half right now. That diamond is not even going to be touched (in the renovation).”
With a shortened season, Murillo said he’s had some parents withdraw their registration.
“We are not going to make anybody feel pressured (to play this summer),” he said. “It’s a parent’s choice if they would still like to continue (with registering their kids).”
GO Baseball has enough players registered to field three teams for 7 and 8 year olds. For 9 and 10 year olds, GO Baseball, so far, can field three teams. Kimball and Mitchell each have a team.
“They’ll come here and we will go there,” Murillo said. “We try to keep the field playing time equal.”
The Gering Girls Softball Association decided to cancel their season on Monday, May 11. In a post on the GGSA website, GGSA announced that they’ve made an agreement with the Scottsbluff Softball Association that will allow Gering youth to play in their league.
“(The GGSA board) started talking internally, and I reached out to their president (on Wednesday, May 13),” David Kiraly, the GGSA board president, said. “We obviously want our kids to play if the parent’s believe they would still like to play this summer. It could be productive if we could partner with (SSA). We thought it would be a great thing to offer.”
Kiraly said they’ve already have quite a few girls wanting to play.
“We’re up around 40, at this point, but (the post) has only been out for few hours,” he said. “We’re going to leave it open through the end of the week, because Scottsbluff is ending their registration on (May 22). Hopefully, we’ll have some numbers we can give them.”
Registration fees will be lower because of the shortened season, Kiraly said.
“We’re still working out what it’s going to cost because of the insurance for them since we’re going to be at their park. Once they give us a feel for what it’s going to cost per team, our association will absolutely cover some of that cost,” Kiraly said. “We’ve had some organizations already step up and offer to sponsor teams, and we will help cover some of the rest of the cost.”
