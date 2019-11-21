Brad Staman/Gering Courier Dillion Cozad helps Heritage Estates resident Joan Peschel as the two create a turkey hand Thursday, Nov. 14. Cozad, a first grader frrom Geil Elementary School, visited the residents at Heritage with his classmates.
The cafeteria at Heritage Estates was loud, much louder than usual, but on Friday, Nov. 14, there were 46 young visitors raising the noise level.
“I’m glad they come (to visit),” Heritage Estates resident Carolina Martin said as she sat and worked with the visitors.
The young visitors were the first graders from Geil Elementary who visited the residents for “No specific event, just to do turkey crafts” with the residents, Geil first grade teacher Sue Harrison said. The students and residents made turkey hands using colored paper, glue and tissues.
The students broke up into groups and joined the residents at different tables in the cafeteria. There they traced their hand on a piece of colored paper, cut it out and then, sometimes with the help of the residents at their table, defrosted their hands like a colorful turkey. Paper ended up on the floor, on shirts, in hair and some made it onto the cut-out hands.
“I think it’s awesome (having them here),” Heritage Estates resident Johnny Long said. “I don’t know if they ( the teachers) thought the kids should have this much fun, but I’m having lots of fun.”
Long, Martin and the other residents watched, helped, and laughed with the students as the kids made their turkey hands.
Heritage Estates is Geil’s Adopt -A-School partner this year. Throughout the school year, different classes visit.
“Whenever they come, they bring something fun to do. We play bingo, do crafts, they’re fun to have around,” Martin said.
The first graders visited Friday and will return in May. This visit, first graders Tatum Ray and Tryten Kerk said was “fun.”
“It’s a little on the noisy side, but what do you expect?” Martin said with a smile.
