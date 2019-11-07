The Gering High School Harmony vocal performance group competed in the Old West ChoirFest choir competition Saturday, Nov. 2. Harmony received a gold rating for their performance.
Kelsey Bohnsack said the group has been preparing their five songs for 11 weeks straight and was excited to perform in front of a crowd.
“I love Harmony,” she said. “I enjoy hearing the crowd cheer at the end of the songs.”
For CJ Mannel, competitions also break up the rehearsal process.
“It’s way more fun for us performing in front of a crowd,” Mannel said. “I get tired of staring at Muggli.”
Choir teacher Shelly Muggli sat out in the audition cheering on her students and said she could not be prouder of them receiving a gold rating.
“To say I am proud of the Harmony kids would be an understatement,” Muggli said. “They have worked so hard and are dedicated to making sure they are doing what they need to in order to be great and it showed on Saturday.”
Despite having several first-year Harmony members, the students have come together to perform at a high level.
“They really stepped up their performance skills to match those students who have been in Harmony for multiple years,” Muggli said. “I was so impressed with their attention to last minute details and how they presented themselves and represented Gering.”
Harmony received a gold rating, which is the highest rating a show choir can receive. As they continue to rehearse, Mannel said, “We know the things we need to improve on, but overall, we can’t be disappointed in a gold.”
Muggli said the judges gave positive comments on the group’s musicality, which has been an area of focus this year.
Following Saturday’s contest, Harmony will perform at the Gering elementary schools and prepare for the Christmas program. Their next competition is in Alliance in February, followed by District Music at Western Nebraska Community College April 23.
