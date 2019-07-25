With the 2019-2020 school year weeks away, Gering Public Schools custodial and maintenance staff are busy preparing the buildings for students.
As sixth graders prepare to move up to the Gering Junior High this year, the staff have been busy renovating the sixth grade hallways and classrooms on the east end of the junior high.
Shawn Seiler, Gering Junior High principal, said the staff have worked hard all summer to get the building ready.
“I’m so proud of the custodial and maintenance staff,” Seiler said. “They have worked around summer school and other renovations to get everything ready.”
On Tuesday, July 23, staff removed the lockers from the hallways before painting the walls.
“We moved around 200 lockers,” said Fred Deollos. “We have to shampoo the hallways and then we still have to clean all the windows on the outside. We’ve already done the outside.” Deollos said they also have to clean the entrance areas.
After placing the old lockers along the sidewalk on the east side of the school, Mike Sauer, Edgar Moreno and Pete Hernandez went into the choir room to help Fred Deollos and Robert Price move the choir risers, so they could continue shampooing the floors.
Aside from the work cleaning the floors, Sauer, Moreno, Hernandez, Deollos and Robert Price moved old desks out of the classroom into the hallways to make room for classroom items from the elementary schools. Items in the hallway will move to the new Gering Freshman Academy at the high school once construction is complete.
Several workers arrive at the junior high around 4:30 a.m. to start their 9-hour day. By working longer days, they are able to have a shorter work day Friday and time every afternoon for personal activities.
Three to four district faculty have dedicated their summer to painting the buildings. Paraprofessionals Amanda Porras and Bobbi Parmenter have painted every school since the Wednesday after school ended.
“We’re at every school and painted the stadium outside,” Parmenter said. “We get a teacher here and there asking if we can come paint their room.”
Pooras and Parmenter spent Tuesday rolling marshmallow colored paint onto the walls after the lockers were removed.
“We have to paint two if not three coats because it hasn’t been painted since the lockers were put up,” said Parmenter. “We’ll be finishing the painting at the junior high tomorrow (Wednesday) where the lockers were on the south walls.”
Porras has applied to work over the summer for the second year as a source for additional income and to help with annual maintenance to keep the buildings looking good.
“When you see it finished, you get all excited,” Porras said. “It’s a long summer, but when it’s all said and done, it’s worth it at the end because it’s for the kids.”
Throughout the summer, the staff have to be courteous of each other’s projects, which can be a challenge. “Sometimes when we have to paint, we come to a stand still at times because we have to wait for the custodians to finish or they’re at a stand still because they’re waiting for us,” Porras said.
With the added work of building renovations at the junior high and high school, the staff has had to rotate around to other schools, rather than finishing a job all at once.
A wheelchair lift is also being installed at GJH. Terry Langer prepped the area and removed some additional bricks as they prepare to install the lift in the next week.
The staff are excited to dedicate part of their summers to get the classrooms and hallways ready for another year.
Geil and Northfield elementaries have been completely repainted. Work is being finished at Lincoln Elementary, Gering Junior High and Gering High School.
Seiler said improvements and cleaning should wrap up around Aug. 8.
“The projects should be finished up before the teachers come back,” Seiler said. “Their classrooms should be set up when they come back.”