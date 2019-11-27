As families and friends come together for a Thanksgiving meal, Gering third and fourth grade students shared their thoughts on how to cook a turkey and what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Geil Elementary
How do you cook a turkey?
First you by a turkey. Then you thaw the turkey. Next you put the turkey in the oven fuor a cupule hours. Then perpar it with the other food. Then you can eat it. That how you cook a turkey.
Kian Johnson, 4th grader
I’m going to teatch you how to make a turkey. Frist you go buy the turkey. Next you unwrap the turkey. Then you wash the inside. Then you stuf the turkey. Last you put it in the oven a little bit. Then you take it out. Then you serve it to you and your family.
Meredith Zlomke, 4th grader
To cook a turkey you need to thaw it out first. Then you cook the turkey for 3 hours. Then when it is done you slice it into multiple pieces to serve it. Then you put veggies in it. Then you give it to the people.
Kolton Aguallo, 4th grader
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for my family. First, I’m thankful for my grandma and grandpa because, my grandma cooks good stuffing and other food also mexican food. My grandpa grills turkey deliscously. He is such a good cook. Next, my cousins are always there, we may fight but we still love each other and take care of each other. Then, at my grandpa and grandma’s house we play family games and even have competions. Last, my family will always be there even if there not here with me because they live in Mexico. Those are the reason why I’m thankful for my family.
Mia Gurrola, 4th grader
For this Thanksgiving I am greatful for school because, it helps us learn things you did or not know. I am also thankful for church teaches you thing about Jesus and God. Next, I am thankful for Jesus and God they are very imortant. Jesus creative this world. He did it for us. I am thankful for people served in the army. I am also thankful for my family and friends they love me so much. The last thing I am thankful for is the pilgrams they made Thanksgiving. Karli Clymer, 4th grade
I’m thankful for a table. I’m thankful for food like stuffing. I’m thankful for a family. I’m thankful a house to eat in for thankgiving. I’m thankful for sprots. I’m thankful for school and being fast.
Derrick Brown, 4th grader
I am thankful for food this Thanksgiving. One reason I am thankful for food is because I would die without food and I don’t want to die. Another reason is because food tastes good and I don’t like things that don’t taste good. The last reason is because I like to do art with food and I like art. Those are the reasons I am thankful for food this Thanksgiving.
Emily Knouse, 4th grader
This Thanksgiving I am thankful my family. I am thankfull my family because my mom helps when I need it. I am also thankful my big bother because he is nice to me. Another thing I am thankful for is my little brothe because him and I like to hang out and play with each other. The last thin I am thankful for is my sister because she says I’m the best brother ever. Thes are the things I am thankful for.
Kaxcin Hauck, 4th grader
This Thanksgiving I am thankful for my cat Twilight. One reason why I’m thankful for my cat is she cuddles with me. The second reason is she plays with me. The final reason is because I love her. I love her and she loves me, and that is why I’m thankful for my cat.
William Houston, 4th grader
Northfield Elementary
How do you cook a turkey?
This is how I will cook a turkey. First, I biy a turkey. Then, I cuver it with butter. Finally, I fill it with vechtibulls and cook it and carve it open.
Asher Bell, 4th grader
How I cook a turkey. First, you by a turkey. Then, you turn on the oven. Let it warm up for a few minits. Then, put seasonings on it. Like peper seaning and salt. Then, get a big pan. Then, after a few minites for your oven to warm up then put your turkey in the uven. Next look at it. Then, put it back in the uven if you need to. Last, cut the turky up. That’s how you cook a turkey.
Allie Brown, 4th grader
This is how I will cook my turkey. First, I will turn on the oven. Next, I will clean it and stuff it. Then I will cook it and I will sprinkle choclate chips.
Skylee Peplinski, 4th grader
This is how I will cook a turkey. First, I woud git a big turkey. Secend, I woud put seasanings on it. Three, I put it in the oven for 1 hour. Fourth, while the turkey is in the oven, I woud make mashed potatoes to go on it. Last, everybody makes their plates and we pray. Then, we eat.
Finley Rotherham, 4th grader
First, I will go to the stores and buy a small turkey. Next, you put the turkey in the oven for nine minits. Then, you take the turkey out of the oven. Last, I will share the turkey with my family.
Rebekah Mannon, 4th grader
First you have to buy a terke preferrably raw but you can buy a cooked one too. But I am using a raw one. And salt it and peper it. And then you pop it in the oven. Then you cook it for 87 minutes and cook it at 302 degrees.
Bode Berger, 4th grader
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for my house so that it keeps me warm if it snows or rains. I’m also thankful for my family because they love me and give me hugs.
Lily Vazquez, 4th grader
This Thanksgiving I’m thankful for food so I don’t starve, Trees so I can breath, Eyes so I can see, Water so I don’t get thirsty, Family that I can love, Animals/pets that I can pet. I’m thankful for vehicles so I can travel, Blankets to keep me war, Friends so I’m not lonely, School so I can learn, and Shelter so I am warm. Also emergemcy services so I can stay safe.
Atticus Votruba, 4th grader
I’m thankful for my family because mean a lot to me and food because it gives me energy to play. I’m thankful for my cousin because he likes to play with me.
Joseph Vanderveen, 4th grader
Halidays like Christmas. You can celabrate and you can help your parits put the decorashens and you can do it to all of the halidays and on Thanksgiving you can help your mom cook the turkey and on forth of july you can also help with the fire works.
Sidda Brown, 4th grader
Lincoln Elementary
How do you cook a turkey?
Step one, you get the plates and forks ready. Step two, you cook the turkey in the oven. Step three, you take off the skin and give it to me. Step four, you eat the rest.
Rhyan Buckley, 4th grader
If you hunt for it, you pluk the feters. Chop off the head and feet. Cook the turky. Surve on thanksgiving.
Anthony Bauer, 4th grader
First, you hunt or buy a turkey to cook. Then, you stuff the turkey. Next, you put the oven on 100 degrees. Last, you can garnish the turkey if you want. You can eat it whith other stuff.
Zarrely Sanches, 3rd grader
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
I am thankful for my sister, mom, dad, my brothers and my sisters and my cat. Because they will all eat thankgiving diner with me. But the one I really are thankful for is my sister. Because she cares 100% for me. She is always there for me.
Carlee Hauser, 4th grader
I’m thankful for us to even exsist on earth. And I’m thankful for food, God, family, clothes, emotion’s (even mad ones) and me. I allso hope for everyone to have a good Thanksgiving too, because I’m having a grate one! I love Thanksgiving, because all the yumy food! And my amazing teacher Miss Steele. Allso my grandma’s yumy fruit saled.
Kamerson Rein, 4th grader
I am thankful for my family cause they help me when I need it. Friends cause they make me happy when I am sad. Miss Steele because she is the Best teacher ever. Books cause I love to read.
Rubie Gies, 4th grader
I am thankful for many things. This year I am very thankful for my frends becase when I am not in the mood my frends some times could keep me company and ther wold ask me if I wold want to play basketball or socor. I am very thankful that I have friends.
Uriah De Los Santos, 3rd grader
