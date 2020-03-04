Knight accepts new position at Gering Public Schools.

Kory Knight recently accepted the position of Curriculum Instruction Assessment Director for Gering Public Schools.
She was interested in taking the position because of the skills she accumulated while working in the district.
“I have had many experiences working as an elementary school teacher and as an administrator at the high school level,” Knight said. “I have come to know how our curriculum progresses, how effective instruction can impact students and how assessment can be utilized to make decisions about what needs to be taught.”
Knight said the application process was rather lengthy and involved a lot of work.
“The first thing I did was to submit a letter of intent to Superintendent Bob Hastings,” Knight said. “Then, I worked on my application, which was submitted through the district website. I also had to collect and provide three letters of recommendation, my resume and my undergraduate and postgraduate transcripts.
I was then contacted and informed that I had earned an interview spot. I interviewed in front of a panel of about ten people and also had to prepare a five-minute presentation showcasing my knowledge of the job and my presentation style.”
A few days after the interview, Knight learned she was selected for the position.
“It made me proud of all of the work I have put in over my career, and it made me excited to learn new things as well.”
Prior to her current vice-principal position at the high school, Knight taught in several classroom settings during her 13 years with the district.
“My longest position in the district was as a sixth-grade teacher at Geil for seven years,” she said. “I served as a preschool teacher for one year, and this is my fifth year as an administrator at the high school. Prior to my work at Gering Public Schools, I also taught third through fifth grade and seventh through eighth grade.”
Knight has enjoyed being involved in the district because she has seen so many students grow. Her favorite part is getting the chance to work with students and like-minded people every day.
“I love the people. First and foremost, I love the students. Because I have been in the district for a long time, I have seen many students grow up from preschoolers to high schoolers. It is fun to watch students realize their dreams and find out who they are and who or what they want to be. I also enjoy the other professionals I work with in the district. It’s awesome to work with people who share the same vision I have for students.”
Outside of her job, Knight enjoys reading, kayaking, golfing, walking and spending time with her family and two kids, Kyla and Reece.
“I can’t think of a better way to spend time with (my kids) than to see them do what they love. We spend a lot of time at wrestling meets, volleyball games, track meets, and baseball games.”
Knight will be finishing out the rest of the year as the vice-principal and will start her new job in mid to late June of 2020.
“This job will allow me to apply what I’ve learned at the building level to the district level. I am excited to apply my knowledge at the district level so I can impact students at all levels.”
