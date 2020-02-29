As Christie Clarke neared the door leading to the Gering Public Library’s basement, the children who had gathered nearby began chattering excitedly and bouncing up and down.
“Let’s go!” one little girl said to her mother as she grabbed her hand and tried to drag her forward. “Let’s go, let’s go!”
Her excitement seemed to be universal among those attending the library’s LEAP program on Tuesday evening, which marked the end of the program’s winter session. The next program will begin in the fall.
LEAP stands for Learn, Explore, Achieve, and Play, and focuses on early literacy, math literacy and school readiness. Clarke, a former elementary school teacher and the current youth services librarian, said she designed the program because she saw a need in the community for activities that parents and their children can do together — especially if their schedule doesn’t allow for attending regular story times during the day. The program began in 2017.
LEAP brings parents and children ages 2-5 together for one-on-one learning and play, as well as group activities. Each session starts with a song and a story before children and their parents head off to different activity stations, such as magnetic letters, creating things out of playdough, art projects and science experiments.
“It’s set up for parents to be part of their child’s learning,” Clarke said. “A parent is a child’s first teacher.”
Ashlee Wilson and her son, Beckham, 4, signed up for the program because Wilson’s older son had been a part of it in the very beginning.
“It was so great,” said Wilson. “I love being able to have that one-on-one time and do activities with him that we don’t have at home. It’s a wonderful program.”
It’s not limited to a child’s parents, though, Clarke said. Some children are accompanied by other family members or caregivers.
“I’m her Nana,” said Nancy Rasmic, who was there with her granddaughter, Hayden, 3.
They learned about the program and because Hayden’s parents often work on Tuesday evenings, she thought it would be something they could do together.
“This is our special time together,” Nancy said, admitting that the adults in attendance enjoyed being there as much as their children. “Afterward, we go home and do the experiments for her parents – that makes it really fun.”
The activities and science experiments are designed to teach more than just STEAM elements. Additionally, children use the playtime to develop social skills such as sharing as well as fine motor skills which are necessary to write.
“It’s just such a great idea to combine play with science experiments,” said Sarah Scanlan, who attended with her nephew Tucker Kembel, 3.
Although the LEAP program is over until the fall, there is still plenty for little ones to do at the library, said Clarke.
Toddler story time and play takes place at 10 a.m. each Wednesday and preschool story time is at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. The second grade SMILE program will be starting soon, and Lego Club meets at 3 p.m. every Wednesday. For more information, contact the library at 308-436-7433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.