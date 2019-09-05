Learning the old ways: Students take part in annual ESU 13 event at Legacy of the Plains Museum

Fourth graders converged on Legacy of the Plains Museum for ESU 13’s annual Tools and Technology Through Time.
“It is a partnership with the museum,” ESU13’s Amy Trauernicht said. “We get all the kids here and the museum brings in the volunteers.”
The kids move through eight different stations, which include learning about the blacksmith trade, potato slicing, block and tackle, working horses, corn grinding, irrigation and more.
“We come out here to see and learn about our history,” Lincoln fourth-grader Carson Wynn said.
Each station taught students about how different things were done in the past. The lessons fit into the science and social studies curriculum, according to Lincoln fourth-grade teacher Amy Ranalletti.
“We are learning a lot about Nebraska history,” she said. “Tools and Technology Through Time shows the students what life was like in the past.”
A total of 640 students from schools around the valley attended on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 5.
“It is important for children to learn about the past,” Legacy of the Plains volunteer Anne James said as she worked with students at the corn grinding station. “This (Legacy of the Plains) is a great place to do that learning.”
The students learned about simple machines and tools used by Nebraska pioneers to make their lives easier, Trauernicht said.
“I learned we had water under us,” Lincoln fourth-grader Kaydence McKee said.
Her favorite station was the irrigation station where the students learned how to set tubes.
“I liked it the best because the water came through the tube and I got splashed,” she said.
“My favorite was the barn and horses,” Wynn said. “We got to see kittens and horses.”
The students made it through all eight stations between 9 a.m.-11 a.m. A second group of students went through the stations from 12:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. before heading back to class.
