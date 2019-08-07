On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its second annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howards’ famous cookouts, with a rib-eye steak, baked potato, green beans, and sour dough bread. Ice cream is being added for dessert. Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band will be performing after the dinner.
David Wolf, executive director at the Legacy of the Plains Museum, is excited about this year’s event and remembers fondly about going to Gordon Howard’s.
“Gordon Howard and his cookouts were one of the best attractions in the region, and one of my fondest memories,” Wolf said. “He incorporated the best of western Nebraska into one event great steaks, the history of the region, wagon rides, and being out under the stars. We here at the museum are truly blessed to be able to continue his legacy.”
Wolf is also excited to have Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band back for this year’s wagon train.
“Chancey and the band were great last year,” he said. “They really capped a perfect evening for us, and we are excited to have them back again this year.”
Tickets for the dinner and concert are still available and just $60 and $25 for just the concert. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the dinner bell ringing at 6:30 p.m. Chancey Williams will take the stage around 8 p.m.
For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989 or email us at info@legacyoftheplains.org.