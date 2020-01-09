As students packed their backpacks and headed back to the classroom Tuesday morning, a couple students at Lincoln Elementary arrived early to the school to do what they could to help raise money for their school and community.
Every Tuesday from 7:20 to 7:40 a.m., students volunteer to help raise money by selling pens, erasers, pencil sharpeners and book marks at the school store in the gym. With the help of teachers Jeanne Sample, Sarah Cline and Kristi Mueller, the students learn about calculating a student’s supply costs before counting change back.
“We just put things out with the containers by the containers and the bins by the bins,” Emme Tofflemire said.
The store is ran by 15 students on a weekly basis. The students are currently raising money for new classroom projectors. In the past, they have raised money for school supplies, Chromebooks and donated to the zoo and PupPacks program.
“It feels good to make money for the school and give other kids presents,” Brooke Greene said.
Out of all the supplies available at the store, several students said their favorite were the pens that smell like tropical fruits.
“It gives you materials to help you work in the class,” Tofflemire said.
The student council representatives volunteer their time on different committees at the school, including the school store and crossing guards. While the students are grateful for every donation they receive, they encourage their fellow classmates to bring smaller bills like $5 and $1 as well as change.
“Sometimes they give us $20 or $10 bills,” Greene said. “If they bring $20 and then buy $19, it’s hard to count out the change.”
Aside from learning about running a business and handling money, the students said they get to make new friends.
“It’s fun because you can make more friends,” fifth grader Cara Schlothauer said.
The school store started in August 2012, which was the same year student council started in the new building.
Fifth grade teacher Tracy Steele said both the store and student council have the same goal: “To give students an opportunity to have leadership positions within the school,” Steele said. “The school store was started to provide an opportunity for students to experience a business sense.”
Steele said the store teaches students responsibility, working on a schedule and being responsible for money.
“At the end of each year, if a profit has been made, we save a little bit to start the next year’s store out, and then whatever excess we have, the student council decides what to do with it,” Steele said.
