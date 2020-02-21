Lincoln Elementary third graders celebrate Valentine’s Day

As students in Angie Brester’s class arrived to school on Thursday, Feb. 13, they anxiously awaited the afternoon Valentine’s Day party.
“It’s always a fun day,” Brester said. “They started asking me about 9 hours before the party how many hours until the Valentine’s Day party.”
After completing their coursework in the morning, students finished out the school day with a Valentine’s Day heart game. Brester handed out conversation hearts to her students along with two coffee filters and a straw. With one minute on the clock, students had to move the hearts from one coffee filter to the other
with the straw.
“We did this for Dr. Seuss’ birthday in second grade and it was hard,” Emme Tofflemire said before playing the game.
Jett Ruzicka was determined to empty his conversation hearts into the other filter by moving quickly.
“I breath in and breath out to put the straw on the heart and move it,” Ruzicka said. “It was pretty easy.”
While Ruzicka was confident he could move all his conversation hearts, his classmate Angelika Billie was worried when she had 30 seconds left.
“I didn’t think I would make it, so I went really fast and then I got it,” she said.
The students enjoyed the Valentine’s Day game before having ice cream, cupcakes and Hugs drinks. For Gregory Byrd, his favorite part of the party was the dessert.
“I love eating ice cream,” he said.
After piling his cupcake, brownie, conversation hearts and Fun Dip sauce on top of his vanilla ice cream, he said the concoction tasted like strawberries.
Once they finished their snacks, the students grabbed their valentine bags and began opening their gifts from their classmates and teacher.
“It’s fun because you get to give your friends a gift,” Janaya Cabrera said. “It’s a caring day where you show you care about them.”
Celebrating Valentine’s Day had come to a close and as students grabbed their backpacks and headed home, Brester said the day was enjoyable.
“They were excited to open their valentines and I enjoyed watching them as they went around to each kid and thanked them,” Brester said. “When we work hard all month, week and quarter, it’s fun to let down and get a little crazy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.