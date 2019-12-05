It sounded a lot like Christmas at Lincoln Elementary Tuesday as preschoolers grabbed their bells and sang holiday songs.
Forty-five students in Judy Land’s and Emily Rose’s preschool classes climbed onto the rises Tuesday afternoon for a final rehearsal ahead of the concert. Rose helped the students with the words and hand motions throughout the performance.
The students sang “Jingle Bells” while ringing their bells to the beat. Ezmi Palomo said she likes to sing, especially “Jingle Bells.”
“Jingle Bells is my favorite,” Palomo said. “It’s not hard.”
She was excited to sing the Christmas songs for her family.
Other holiday songs the preschoolers performed were “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “I’m a Snowman,” “One little, two little, three little elves,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
“I like the the snowman one,” Parker Mehring said. “I’m excited to sing.”
Mehring also enjoyed performing “Jingle Bells.” “It’s so fun. I love ringing bells.”
Performing “Jingle Bells” was also a favorite for Olivia Harwood and Carter Bourlier.
“I like ‘Jingle Bells’ because we do dashing through the snow first,” Harwood said.
Bourlier said rehearsing for the Christmas concert taught him new holiday songs.
“Singing is hard,” he said. “I know Rudolph, but I learned ‘10 Little Elves.’”
Some of the activities the elves complete throughout the song are wrapping gifts, sawing and hammering.
Land and Rose began working with the students on their five songs after Oct. 31.
Students performed their holiday concert for family and the public Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Lincoln Elementary gym. Following the performance, Land and Rose invited parents into the classroom for a sweet treat.
“We will have cookies after the concert,” Rose said. “It’s a great opportunity for parents to be at the school.”
Throughout their preparation for the holiday concert, Rose said, “I hope they learned cooperation and singing together as well as getting in front of an audience to perform.”
