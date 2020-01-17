Lincoln preschoolers use squishy marshmallows to create snowmen.

Tanner LeDroit prepares to place a mini marshmallow onto his snowman's lower portion during class on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Students used glue to stick the marshmallows onto the paper.

 Lauren Brant/Gering Courier

As preschoolers in Emily Rose’s preschool class continued their unit of snow on Tuesday, Jan. 14, they grabbed glue and 15 ounces of mini marshmallows to make snowmen.

Teachers and paraprofessionals prepared papers with three stacked circles drawn in pencil and squeezed out glue for each circle.

Rose found inspiration for the craft while scrolling through Pinterest.

“The theme has been snow for a couple weeks, so we did a snowman craft because it focuses on students’ fine motor skills to put marshmallows in the circles,” she said.

Once the glue dries, Rose will hang the pieces throughout the classroom.

The students were excited to complete the craft, but their favorite part was examining each marshmallow’s texture.

“I learned they’re mushy and squishy and stretchy,” Dahlia Engel said.

Engel said she enjoyed sticking marshmallows to the glue. The hardest part of the project was not eating them.

“Doing the marshmallows was my favorite,” Engel said. “My momma got me a pack of them for myself, so I can eat all of them. I didn’t eat any of these.”

For Siena Harper, the marshmallows were fun to play with and examine.

“The marshmallows were cool because they looked yummy and smelled like sugar,” she said. “I learned about ‘S,’ which is a new letter.”

After finishing the snowman, Naijha Rohde was grinning.

“I thought it was great because it had marshmallows on it,” Rohde said. “My favorite part was writing my name.”

Throughout the rest of the week, the students used sugar as snow to write letters, played snowman shape bingo and winter shape matching games.

While the students have learned about most of the shapes, Rose said it is always good to review.

Lincoln preschool snowman craft
Siena Harper squishes a marshmallow as she finishes her marshmallow snowman Tuesday morning.

Dahlia Engel and Siena Harper hang on the playground equipment in the preschool play area at Lincoln Elementary.

Dawn Hoff, Lincoln Elementary preschool paraprofessional, helps Cade Nowlen space out his mini marshmallows as he glues them onto a paper.

Nicolai Carey drops a marshmallow onto the glue circle on his paper as he creates a snowman in Emily Roses' preschool class.

Cruzito Mendoza holds a handful of mini marshmallows as he completes a snow craft during morning preschool at Lincoln Elementary.

Lauren Brant is a reporter with the Star-Herald and the Gering Courier. Contact her at 308-632-9043 or by email at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

