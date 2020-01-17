Lincoln preschoolers use squishy marshmallows to create snowmen.

As preschoolers in Emily Rose’s preschool class continued their unit of snow on Tuesday, Jan. 14, they grabbed glue and 15 ounces of mini marshmallows to make snowmen.
Teachers and paraprofessionals prepared papers with three stacked circles drawn in pencil and squeezed out glue for each circle.
PHOTOS: Lincoln Snowman Craft
Rose found inspiration for the craft while scrolling through Pinterest.
“The theme has been snow for a couple weeks, so we did a snowman craft because it focuses on students’ fine motor skills to put marshmallows in the circles,” she said.
Once the glue dries, Rose will hang the pieces throughout the classroom.
The students were excited to complete the craft, but their favorite part was examining each marshmallow’s texture.
“I learned they’re mushy and squishy and stretchy,” Dahlia Engel said.
Engel said she enjoyed sticking marshmallows to the glue. The hardest part of the project was not eating them.
“Doing the marshmallows was my favorite,” Engel said. “My momma got me a pack of them for myself, so I can eat all of them. I didn’t eat any of these.”
For Siena Harper, the marshmallows were fun to play with and examine.
“The marshmallows were cool because they looked yummy and smelled like sugar,” she said. “I learned about ‘S,’ which is a new letter.”
After finishing the snowman, Naijha Rohde was grinning.
“I thought it was great because it had marshmallows on it,” Rohde said. “My favorite part was writing my name.”
Throughout the rest of the week, the students used sugar as snow to write letters, played snowman shape bingo and winter shape matching games.
While the students have learned about most of the shapes, Rose said it is always good to review.
PHOTOS: Lincoln Snowman Craft
Siena Harper squishes a marshmallow as she finishes her marshmallow snowman Tuesday morning. Lincoln Elementary preschoolers in Emily Rose’s c…
Azariah Palomo gets creative by placing marshmallows sporatically on the lower part of her snowman.
Dahlia Engel and Siena Harper hang on the playground equipment in the preschool play area at Lincoln Elementary. The girls bundled up in coats…
Bryce Albert smiles as he starts to place mini marshmallows along the glue circles during a snowman craft.
Dawn Hoff, Lincoln Elementary preschool paraprofessional, helps Cade Nowlen space out his mini marshmallows as he glues them onto a paper. The…
Nicolai Carey drops a marshmallow onto the glue circle on his paper as he creates a snowman in Emily Roses’ preschool class. The craft helped …
Cruzito Mendoza holds a handful of mini marshmallows as he completes a snow craft during morning preschool at Lincoln Elementary.
Monica Torres reaches for a mini marshmallow as she creates a snowman out of marshmallows on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.