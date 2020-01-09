Lincoln spring semester begins

Rachel Harper walks with her daughter Siena Harper as Gering students headed back to school Tuesday, Jan. 7. Families braved the wind and chilly weather as they dropped their children off at Lincoln Elementary.
Aleeyah Ruzicka, a first grader at Lincoln Elementary, walks with her mom Amanda Bazan into the school for the first day of the spring semester. Families and students braved the wind and chilly temperatures during their morning commute.
