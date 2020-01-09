Lincoln spring semester begins

Maylyn Albertson runs up the front sidewalk to Lincoln Elementary on the first day of the spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Albertson is followed by her father, Arthur Albertson.
Chris Gevara carries Kynzlee Gevara into a preschool classroom at Lincoln Elementary for the first day of the spring semester.
Rachel Harper walks with her daughter Siena Harper as Gering students headed back to school Tuesday, Jan. 7. Families braved the wind and chilly weather as they dropped their children off at Lincoln Elementary.
As Lincoln Elementary preschooler walks into the preschool playground, her mother Tessa Martin helps her put on her backpack.
Cy Norris bundled up for his morning walk to school as he returned from holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Gering Public Schools resumed after a couple weeks off for the holiday season.
Aleeyah Ruzicka, a first grader at Lincoln Elementary, walks with her mom Amanda Bazan into the school for the first day of the spring semester. Families and students braved the wind and chilly temperatures during their morning commute.
Lincoln Elementary fifth grader Brianna Cowan walks to school for the first day of the spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

