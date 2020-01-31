After learning numbers all school year, students in Mickie Janecek’s kindergarten class at Lincoln Elementary enjoyed the 100th day of school Tuesday with fun activities.
With groups of three or four rotating around the classroom, students completed math activities related to the number 100. Students used Legos to create something out of 100 pieces, colored 100 gumballs, connected numbered cards from zero to 100 with chains, organized blocks and stacked 100 plastic cups as high as possible.
“It’s the 100th day of school,” Emmalyn Blake said. “It’s fun because it’s cool. We did our numbers and we made some art stuff.”
For Brooklyn Flores, Tuesday was a fun day because of the activities, but some of them were harder than others.
“The Legos are my favorite because you get to stack stuff,” Flores said. “(The numbered cards) one is hard. It’s pretty hard finding the numbers, except for 100, which is easy to find.”
Flores said she enjoys going to lunch, recess, P.E. and music class at school, but Tuesday was “the funnest day of my life.”
At the stacking cups station, Ruben Rodriguez worked with Estrella Garcia-Loomis. As he extended his arm to place a cup on the top of the stack, a side of the tower crashed onto the table.
“We want to make it gigantic,” he said. “But, it always falls over.”
Decker Gies also enjoyed the cup stacking station after he and his classmates came up with a plan.
“It was hard because we had 100 cups and we didn’t know what to do with them,” Gies said. “It was good, but we were trying not to knock it down.”
Leroy Huddleston said the best way to keep the cups from falling over is to keep them balanced.
“We put two cups on (the table) and one on top,” he said.
Janecek said her students have been learning numbers all school year, which is what they focused on Tuesday. As the students completed their 100th day projects, Janecek said the students are developing their skills.
“There are a lot of math skills as well as reading and writing involved in the activities,” Janecek said. “Making it to 100 is a big milestone.”
Tuesday afternoon, the students also counted and wrote to 100 for the first time. Janecek pointed to numbers on a chart as the students started at zero and then circled 100 after they finished. They also completed a worksheet where they practiced their penmanship writing the numbers.
“The 100th day of school is like the Christmas of kindergarten,” Janecek said.
The students will continue counting beyond 100 through the end of the school year as they practice their writing, reading and math skills.
