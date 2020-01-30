It’s a place where students can be creative trying new techniques and portraying their imaginations onto paper.
Lincoln Elementary students participate in art club on a weekly basis after school. Students not only explore different techniques for drawing landscapes, buildings and animals, but also have the freedom to draw whatever comes to their minds.
During the Jan. 23 art club, students learned about perspective as they worked in the fifth grade classrooms.
Some students created a cityscape where they had a single focal point in the middle of their sheet, making it look like they were looking up at very tall skyscrapers.In the other classroom, some students created a scene of the sea with animals swimming through it while others drew freehand.
For fourth grader Khloe Fritzler, creating the ocean sea was challenging.
“Drawing the walls and stuff was hard,” she said. “I added dolphins and sharks because I wanted it to look like the sea animals were in the sea.”
Several students used rulers to keep their lines straight and then worked on filling in each quadrant of the piece with colors and animals.
While the students had the opportunity to create a piece with perspective, some students finished and had time to free draw. Violet Billie and Zoe Dewitt spent Thursday’s art club time free drawing a colorful pineapple and a monkey.
“I like (pineapple) because they’re yummy,” Billie said. “I wanted to draw a pineapple today because pineapple are my favorite fruit.”
When she’s at home, Billie said she likes to eat pineapple with watermelon.
After using a practice sheet to sketch her pineapple, Billie grabbed the water colors and black construction paper to create her final piece.
“Drawing the stem on them was hard to make them stick out,” she said.
Beside her, Dewitt worked on a monkey.
“I just wanted to draw a monkey because I love them and it’s my nickname,” Dewitt said. “I really didn’t know what else to draw.”
Her monkey was crawling on a branch as she drew in dark blue eyes and highlights in the monkey’s fur. As another art club came to an end, she said she enjoyed it.
“I like coming to art club because I get to do a lot of art and see my friends.”
The Lincoln Elementary art club met after school from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
