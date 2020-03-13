...WET SNOW SYSTEM TO IMPACT PARTS OF NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY
INTO SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 WITH
ISOLATED 5 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 MPH.
* WHERE...WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE
* WHEN...FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Tayden Marquez, David Santos and Coltin Hutton act as army ants at Camp Runamok. They marched onto the stage giving a salute.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier As a bear roams through Camp Runamok, campers point at the bear over here and other there. Pictured: Westyn Howton, Autumn Hernandez, Carson Wynn, Carlee Hauser and Madison Pieper.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Cara Schlothauer and Ayita Gomez perform three songs with the Lincoln Elementary show choir. Fourth and fifth graders entertained the audience with a show choir and musical performance.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier As students get adjusted to the bugs at summer camp, they are greeted by spiders, lady bugs and army ants. Pictured from left: Joshua Keller, Lilliana Gerardi, John Simon and Jessie Ferguson-Macias.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Leigh Anne Tofflemire, Lincoln Elementary music teacher is surrounded by her students following the Lincoln Elementary show choir and musical on Thursday, March 5. After giving Tofflemire a bouquet of flowers, the students ran off the risers to give her a group hug.
Isidra Castro and Raiya Reinmuth introduce themselves to Camp Runamok campers as lady bugs. The campers found several bugs in their sleeping bags during their summer camp adventure.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Brody McLamb makes bear paws with his hands as he sings about a bear at summer camp.
Lincoln ELementary fourth and fifth graders give their best bear impersonation as they sing about the bear roaming around during summer camp.
As Lincoln Elementary students visit summer camp, they sing about finding their place.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Zoe DeWitt performs in the Lincoln Elementary show choir during the school’s spring show on Thursday, March 5.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Nash Schwartzkopf points to the audience during the final number of the Lincoln Elementary musical.
Forty-eight show choir members took the risers to perform three numbers while showcasing their hard work over the past two months.
“This has been my largest group since starting the Lincoln Elementary show choir group seven years ago,” Tofflemire said. “Students gave up their study hall two times a week to put a show together.”
The show choir members performed the songs “Moment of Truth,” “This is Me,” and “Everything is Awesome.”
Following those performances, fourth and fifth graders found their spots on the risers for the musical “Summer Camp” at Camp Runamok.
With summer in full swing, the students were excited to spend time on their tablets and laptops playing games, but their plans were ruined when their parents told them they were going to Camp Runamok. Not thrilled, the students arrived at the camp where they were greeted by camp counselors and the director.
During their visit to summer camp, the students came across bugs in their sleeping bags and bears wandering through the camp, while also developing new friendships.
“I was pleasantly surprised at how hard the fourth graders worked in their first musical,” Tofflemire said. “They know that next year will be their turn to be cast members and be able to sing solos, and I think they are looking forward to that.”
Tofflemire added the importance of a music education to provide students with opportunities to perform.
“They learn that every day builds on skills – learning music, memorizing music, learning choreography and at last, practicing until the performance,” she said. “For many of my students, elementary music is the only time they will be on stage and feel the excitement of performing for an audience and I am thrilled to give them that opportunity.”
