Lincoln Elementary fourth and fifth graders took the audience on a journey to summer camp during their March 5 show choir and musical in the Gering High School auditorium.

Leigh Anne Tofflemire, Lincoln music teacher, visited with her students before their performance Thursday evening where she encouraged them to be confident and have fun.

PHOTOS: Lincoln Musical

Forty-eight show choir members took the risers to perform three numbers while showcasing their hard work over the past two months.

“This has been my largest group since starting the Lincoln Elementary show choir group seven years ago,” Tofflemire said. “Students gave up their study hall two times a week to put a show together.”

The show choir members performed the songs “Moment of Truth,” “This is Me,” and “Everything is Awesome.”

Following those performances, fourth and fifth graders found their spots on the risers for the musical “Summer Camp” at Camp Runamok.

With summer in full swing, the students were excited to spend time on their tablets and laptops playing games, but their plans were ruined when their parents told them they were going to Camp Runamok. Not thrilled, the students arrived at the camp where they were greeted by camp counselors and the director.

During their visit to summer camp, the students came across bugs in their sleeping bags and bears wandering through the camp, while also developing new friendships.

“I was pleasantly surprised at how hard the fourth graders worked in their first musical,” Tofflemire said. “They know that next year will be their turn to be cast members and be able to sing solos, and I think they are looking forward to that.”

Tofflemire added the importance of a music education to provide students with opportunities to perform.

“They learn that every day builds on skills – learning music, memorizing music, learning choreography and at last, practicing until the performance,” she said. “For many of my students, elementary music is the only time they will be on stage and feel the excitement of performing for an audience and I am thrilled to give them that opportunity.”

Lauren Brant is a reporter with the Star-Herald and the Gering Courier.

