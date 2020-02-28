GERING — Dugan Kramer and Gering Memorial Chapel are hosting a food drive for the remainder of February and all of March.
The public is invited to bring any nonperishable food items to Dugan Kramer Funeral Home, 3201 Ave B in Scottsbluff (Ave B & Highway 26), or Gering Memorial Chapel, 1755 11th St, Gering (behind the court house). Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. at both locations.
“It is very important to us, to be a part of our communities,” Julie Malsam of Dugan Kramer and Gering Memorial Chapel, said. “We are honored to be a part of wonderful, caring and giving communities in Scottsbluff and Gering,”
The doors will be open for your nonperishable food donations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., concluding on March 31.
Dugan Kramer and Gering Memorial are Dignity Memorial funeral homes.
