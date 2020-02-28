SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scotts Bluff County Council of Homemaker Club is offering one $500 scholarship to any Scotts Bluff County resident enrolled in agricultural, human resources, nursing, and family sciences curriculum.
Applicants can be graduating high school seniors or college students planning to attend college in 2020. The scholarship is paid to the school after completion of the 2020 fall semester. The student must maintain a C average or the scholarship will be forfeited. You can pick up an application at your local school or contact Donna Weitzel, 1543 SC Road, Mitchell, NE 69357 for an application. The application must be postmarked by the April 15.
If you have any questions, please contact Donna Weitzel at 308-623-1158.
