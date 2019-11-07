Q: What is your favorite subject?
MARK: Social studies. I hope to teach.
Q: Who is your role model(s)?
MARK: Matt Palomo. He was my scout master in Boy Scouts and he was also my first tennis coach. He’s taught me life skills and how to do better in life.
Q: What are your future plans?
MARK: I’m going to college to play tennis and I’m going to get my degree in secondary education for history. I want to coach, too and connect with my students.
Q: If you could wish for anything in the world, what would you wish for?
MARK: For taco shells not to be soggy.
Q: What’s your favorite T.V. show?
MARK: I like Designated Survivor. It has a lot of politics and government in it and I like that.
Q: What do you like to do for fun?
MARK: I play tennis when I’m not in school. I also like to volunteer.
Q: What do you want people to know about you?
MARK: I’m nice and I’m slightly funny. I’m also always smiling.
Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in the area?
MARK: Goonies because it’s a good restaurant.
Q: Do you have any siblings?
MARK: Yes, a younger brother David.
Q: Who are your parents?
MARK: Zac and Cristina Karpf
