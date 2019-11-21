MAUNETTE LOEKS: Celebrating our blessings

This Thanksgiving, I will join the throngs of people who are traveling the highways to go to a family gathering.
We plan to join relatives hosting an annual Thanksgiving Day gathering at their community church. It sounds like a great time.
Our plans had remained undecided as we waited to hear about work schedules of our different family members. We’ll be splintered this year, with some family members traveling to Valentine while others stay behind to work. My daughter and I are particularly excited to celebrate a holiday with my grandson and his family.
A recent article in a Lutheran magazine that I picked up at my own church had me reflecting on the holiday. In the article, a daughter mulled her first Thanksgiving since her mother had passed. The woman’s mother had always hosted Thanksgiving, preparing her own special dishes. While others had always helped, including this adult daughter, everyone worried about the special touches and all those nuances that many of us who have prepared a family member’s beloved recipe are familiar with.
Will Thanksgiving be the same, the woman worried? Will it be a disaster? At the conclusion of the article, the woman had reached the inevitable conclusion: It won’t be the same, but it is a chance for her to embrace her own celebration, with touches of mom. Mom will always be in the family’s hearts, and though now gone, she’ll still be a part of the celebration because of the wonderful memories people would share.
Through the years, I’ve had lots of different Thanksgivings. I’ve had great Thanksgivings with the family that I grew up with, hosted at my mother’s home. As I transitioned into an adult, I had a couple of Thanksgivings where it was just my daughter and I. I still remember being nervous and having the Butterball Turkey hotline ready the year that I prepared my own turkey for the first time.
Working at the newspaper, I’ve had Thanksgivings where I had to work. I covered the Thanksgiving in the Valley celebration, a great way for people to come together and not spend a Thanksgiving alone. It’s mission also helps those who may benefit from some holiday giving, from those unable to afford a celebration to those unable to get out of the home. On some of those working Thanksgivings, my former editor, Steve Frederick, and his family graciously hosted my daughter and I at their own family celebrations. I remember the Fredericks’ Thanksgivings because, in addition to the great company, it was the first time I’d enjoyed stuffing and my own family adapted Steve’s recipe for our own celebrations.
One year, we did a “friends-giving” as two co-workers lamented not being able to travel long distances to go “home” for the holiday. We made a lot of great memories that day that I look on fondly, especially as those two friends have since moved to other locations as their own lives moved forward.
Ten years ago, my husband, Jeff, took over the Thanksgiving preparations, mostly, for a few years. He’d do the turkey, the stuffing and most importantly, the cleaning up. I gathered recipes that we generally share duties on, a make-ahead mashed potato casserole, green bean casserole and a sweet potato casserole that my daughter and I both love. It’s interesting how each year we talked about the dishes that seem to have their own sentimental place in our family’s history.
In recent years, things have been a little simpler, with our family celebrating at a local restaurant as people wanted to forego the fuss that can come with preparing your own Thanksgiving dinner. It served us well and we’ve done other holiday celebrations the same way. With the closure of that restaurant, we discussed whether to change things up again.
Despite all the changes, one thing has always remained the same: I’m grateful every year that I’ve had someone in my life to celebrate with. Some are a little more stressful than the others, sometimes because of the preparations, sometimes because of other going-ons. Either way, I know that despite the changes, like the woman in the article that I read about, I’m blessed to be surrounded by family or friends each year.
