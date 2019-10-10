Meet the new staff at GPS: Rocky Schneider, Gering High School principal

Q: Where were you born?
ROCKY: I was born in North Platte, Nebraska, and lived there until I was 13.
Q: Where did you go to school?
ROCKY: I graduated high school at Overland High School in Aurora, Colorado. After high school I attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. I graduated from Fort Lewis College with a BA in exercise science and a minor in history. I earned my masters degree from the University of Phoenix with a degree in supervision and administration in education.
Q: Do you have any endorsements?
ROCKY: My endorsements included 6 -12 Social Studies, K-12 Physical Education, and K-12 Principal.
Q: Who/what experiences inspired you to pursue teaching?
ROCKY: The reason I am in education and what gets me going every morning is the opportunity to impact lives in a positive way.
Q: What is your teaching experience?
ROCKY: I have been in education for 19 years. I have taught US History, government, economics, Texas history, and physical education. Prior to coming to Gering I was the principal at Brush High School in Brush, Colorado, for four years.
Q: What other experience do you bring to Gering?
ROCKY: I have coached track, football, wrestling, and basketball. I was a head football coach for four years at Prairie View High School in Henderson, Colorado.
Q: What aspect of teaching do you enjoy most?
ROCKY: What I enjoy most about teaching is the opportunity to equip students with the skills and knowledge to improve their lives.
Q: What is your teaching philosophy?
ROCKY: I believe that education is the key to self empowerment and that every student can learn.
Q: What drew you to Gering?
ROCKY: My wife and I were drawn to Gering for multiple reasons that include, being a part of the Gering Public Schools, loving Nebraska, wanting to settle in the area, and being closer to family.
Q: What goals do you hope to accomplish this year?
ROCKY: I have a number of goals I want to establish this first year that include: 1) Establishing positive relationships with students, parents, and staff 2) providing stability and consistency with the transition of leadership and the 9th grade transition to the high school 3) Strengthen the culture of continued improvement.
Q: What do you want students and parents to know about you?
ROCKY: I am approachable, willing to listen, and I assume best intent.
