Meet the Staff: Drew Marlow

Q: Where were you born/raised?
DREW: Born in Denver, Colorado. Raised in Rochester, N.Y.
Q: Where did you complete your post-secondary education?
DREW: Bachelors in Recreation from the University of Minnesota — Duluth; Master in Community Counseling at the University of Northern Colorado
Q: Do you have any endorsements?
DREW: Licensed Independent Mental Health Professional (LIMHP)
Q: Who/what experiences inspired you to pursue teaching?
DREW: Initially my mom and seeing all that she does for people through her work as a nurse and volunteering in the community when I was growing up. I had a job where I worked with kids in the judicial system and felt ineffective and under-equipped, so I pursued further education and became better at helping people in difficult situations.
Q: What is your teaching experience?
DREW: Counseling at Alegent Health in the partial program in Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa for 6 years and at Educational Service Unit 13 for eight years
Q: What aspect of teaching do you enjoy most?
DREW: Building relationships with the students and other staff members.
Q: How would you describe your teaching philosophy?
DREW: Every kid has the ability and want to do well.
Q: What drew you to teach in Gering?
DREW: The atmosphere of the environment in the different school buildings.
Q: What goals do you hope to accomplish the coming school year?
DREW: To learn what systems are in place to help students be the best they can be.
Q: What advice would you give to students in your classroom?
DREW: Honest self-evaluation can help in learning and growing from mistakes and difficult moments.
Q: What would you like your students’ parents to know about you?
DREW: I have always appreciated the trust that those I serve have given me.
Q: What leisurely activities do you enjoy in your free time?
DREW: Spending time with my family, traveling, playing sports, coaching for my kids soccer teams and spending time outside.
