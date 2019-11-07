Students arrived at Gering High School Tuesday evening for a mock trial competition between the blue and gold teams.
Meeting in the Freshman Academy, the mock trial students found their places in the courtroom to begin pleading their cases to the jury and judge. The theme of the case is based on the movie, “The Sixth Sense.”
For Kaitlyn Peterson, Tuesday’s trial was good practice and built off their competition Friday, Nov. 1. The students have been working on their theme for two months, which had to be taken out during Friday’s competition in Sidney.
“We had to take the theme out because we don’t want to them (competitors) to use it against us,” she said.
Tuesday’s mock trial was different, though because the students were competing against each other. That allowed them to work on intertwining their themes into their arguments. Peterson is a freshman, who is competing in her first year of mock trial.
“It’s been a wild ride,” she said. “Last night was my first time playing the plaintiff, so I was able to work on my delivery from that perspective.”
Lucas Moravec was also on Peterson’s team and said being involved in mock trial teaches him to relax.
“It’s important to relax and as long as you’re paying attention, you will do great,” he said.
As he listened to the arguments from the defense, he said it’s important to put two and two together to argue his side. After going through the phases of a trial, the jury was split between the defense and plaintiff, so the judge made the call, awarding the win to the defense. While both teams were good about arguing their points, the defense, which was the blue team, delivered their parts smoother.
With district competition coming up, Moravec said, “I’m looking forward to stumping the other team and making strong objections to their arguments.”
He said by making good objections and strong statements, he will be able to help his team overall.
During districts, Peterson said it is important for her team to focus on their arguments and not make eye contact with members of the audience. Last year, the Bulldogs were able to win against Chadron as the students kept looking back at their teacher for guidance.
“It’s important that we don’t make eye contact with anyone in the audience,” she said. “We don’t want to diminish what we’re doing because that got Chadron disqualified.”
The mock trial team is working to memorize their parts and perfect their arguments ahead of districts next week.
