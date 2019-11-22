Water was flowing through plumbing pipe in Brett Moser’s physics class Monday, Nov. 18 as his students developed models to transport water from a lower elevation to a higher one.
Gering High School students worked in teams to engineer a system to transport water through half-inch PVC pipe to a higher elevation as they continue their work on this year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow project.
GHS was recently named one of five state finalists in the Solve For Tomorrow contest. This is the fourth year in a row Gering has been named a state finalist in the nationwide competition that challenges students to solve community problems through science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills.
As the students got into their groups to continue their projects, they grabbed empty milk jugs, plastic bottles, or Clorox containers to secure to the pipes using athletic and scotch tape.
As seniors Jacob Oskinga and Zayne Herdt worked together, they found developing a good design challenging.
“The hardest part is getting a good design, so we can move water up against gravity,” Herdt said.
Many students turned to YouTube videos for insight on how to craft a water pump, but replicating the design still proved difficult.
“It’s a lot trickier than it seems moving water from one spot to another,” Oskinga said.
Other groups also struggled successfully moving water to a higher altitude. For Alanna Becker, after she and her group members could not get the water level high enough, she decided to push a paper through the system. Leaning over to be table level, Becker used her breath to push the paper through the PVC pipe.
“We watched a video when we first started the project and we decided to see if we could make it,” Harrison said.
Andrew Howton and his partner also worked on their longer design, adjusting pipe lengths and orientations. After placing the contraptions in-tube under the facet, Howton turned on the water to discover the design sent water overflowing from the connector pieces onto the counter.
Walking around the classroom, Moser listened as students brainstormed changes to their design to make them work.
“It’s interesting how they all have different designs,” he said. “I’m excited to see how it comes out in the end.”
Once the students finish their small models, Moser said they will scale up their models for the actual project as they focus on getting pipe diameter ratios right.
“We will start using bigger pipe and scale up the model,” Moser said. “They will increase the pipe size and use varying sizes throughout their design, so they can create more pressure.”
The goal of the water transportation system is to provide a unit for people in agriculture and in third-world countries that does not require an engine nor electricity. They also want the system to be cost-effective.
The students are working on composing their plan for the project, ahead of the Dec. 4 deadline.
“Now we have to submit the activity plan, which is our plan of action of how we’re going to go about the project,” Moser said. “As a class, we have 11 times to meet between now and Christmas.”
After the five finalists submit their materials, Samsung will announce the state winner around the end of the year.
Due to Gering’s recent success and advancement to the National Winner and National Finalist levels, Gering is the winningest school in the contest’s 10-year history. Within a Samsung press release, it states the students have transformed the local community. Samsung recently released a success story video about Gering’s endeavors over the past few years in this competition.
