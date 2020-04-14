City of Gering staff will have plenty of projects to keep them moving in the coming months.
City engineer Annie Folck said one of the bigger projects will be to rework the baseball fields at Oregon Trail Park as well as working with the City of Scottsbluff on developing a regional landfill. Also in the works are a resurfacing of U Street and the intersection of Lockwood Road and M Street. The city is also working with Crossroads Cooperative on developments that will enhance the industrial park.
The quad-plex project at Oregon Trail Park will locate a new concession stand/restroom building with a press box on top in the center of four fields, making it more accessible for fans and players on game days, “a once in a generation project,” according to Folck.
“Right now, the fields are kind of scattered around,” Folck said. “The concession stand isn’t really centrally located. You know, they were great when it was first built, but it’s kind of a different era now as we want to attract regional tournaments and attract the higher level of play and more people to our area for this, so it’s time for an upgrade.”
There will be two 200-foot baseball fields and two 200-foot softball fields. For baseball, it will be the 12-under age group that will play there. For softball, it will be all the way through high school softball. The current competition field for softball will stay the way it is. The plan is to break ground in late June or early July at the end of the baseball/softball seasons.
“When it’s all said and done, we will have three very nice softball fields for tournaments, and then we’ll have the baseball fields as well,” Folck said. “If we want to do a baseball tournament, we can bring in temporary, portable pitching mounds as well, so we could have up to four fields potentially for a tournament if we want to do that.”
Gering and Scottsbluff staffs continue to work together to find a location and iron out details of a proposed new landfill. Currently the Gering landfill takes solid waste from Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell and Lyman. Folck said there has been interest from other communities in the area, but nothing has been formalized on that front or on a location for the development.
“We’ve got a couple different areas that we’re zeroing in on, but haven’t settled on any one site yet,” Folck said. “We’re just trying to do our due diligence and trying to make sure that we get the right site for everyone, and that takes into account we want something that’s going to not have very many residents around. We want something that the soils and the groundwater and everything are right that will accommodate the landfill.”
Folck said the Crossroads Cooperative expansion is exciting in that it will be the first development of the industrial park and should drive traffic to Gering as a result of the grain operation. She said finding the right fits for the development is key.
“Mainly we want to attract businesses that fit with our area,” Folck said. “You know, one of the big ones for us is ag businesses and food processing, that kind of thing that really works well with what we have available in our area already. The main goal is – jobs are great – but even if there’s not a lot of jobs, even if there’s big capital improvements, if there’s big value-added ag, if you can add value to what our area producers are already producing then that’s really good for our area.”
