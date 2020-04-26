When the new coronavirus stepped in, closing schools and canceling events, one of the casualties was the Gering High School production of The Wizard of Oz.
The play is expected to be moved to a performance in 2021, but some of the performers got their chance to showcase their talents Saturday when a number of the Munchkin kids gathered on a Zoom meeting to do their dance along with the song "Ding Dong, the Witch is Dead."
Kayleigh Schadwinkel Dance and Choreography, run by 2012 Gering High graduate Kayleigh Schadwinkel, had been part of the choreography for the performance when rehearsals were going back in March. Schadwinkel said she was proud to be a part of a team along with Shelly Muggli, Andy Stoebel and Kris Schank along with 50 children — first- through fifth-graders — who were set to be the Munchkins in a 15-minute scene with multiple songs and dance routines.
Seeing the work the kids did, Schadwinkel said she hoped the Saturday, April 18 Zoom meeting — which coincided with what would have been the closing night of the scheduled performances — would bring some joy by allowing them to perform a portion of their routine and their main dance segment.
“It’s mostly important to just bring a smile to their face and to showcase all their hard work,” Schadwinkel said. “Even though they are dancing it next year a well, some choreography may change, some people’s schedules may change, so it may not allow them to do it, so we’re using it as a way to optimize the ones who are available and were casted this year to be able to participate.”
Schadwinkel said she enjoys using her talents and her company to give back to Gering High and show her appreciation for her experience. Through her company’s United in Dance Program, she is able to provide opportunities for people to express themselves through dance. For Schadwinkel, it’s an opportunity to share her relationship with Jesus Christ, and what she sees as her God-given gifts to make others happy.
“One thing I read in a devotional is, ‘What brings you the utmost happiness, use that to fill a void in the world,’” she said. “Right now, I feel that one of my spiritual gifts is joy and showing people love and affection through dance. I know right now that is something needed while morale is down, where a lot of people might feel alone and isolated, especially for our little ones.
"They may not understand exactly everything that’s going on. By doing something like this, if I can bring a smile to someone’s face, and I can do that through dance, and I can show them through dance how much I appreciate them and value them, and more importantly that they can see my joy for dance and also that they feel joy in the moment through dance, I did my job.”
