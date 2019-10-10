Chimney Rock was the most noted of all landmarks on the Oregon, California and Mormon Pioneer Trails. Its stand-alone spire could be seen for miles across the prairie by emigrants heading westward during the 1800’s. The second most noted of overland trail landmarks, Scotts Bluff was referred to as the “Grand Gateway to the Rockies.” To celebrate their iconic notoriety in the history of expanding the west, Chimney Rock National Historic Site and Scotts Bluff National Monument have partnered to host “Music on the Trails” on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Chimney Rock Visitor Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Following the program, musicians from the “Village Players & Friends” will provide authentic pioneer music and refreshments will be served.
The “Music on the Trails” event will be free.
For more information contact Kayla Gasker (NPS) at 308-436-9701 or Sandra Reddish (History Nebraska) at 308-641-5875.
