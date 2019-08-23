Gering students were back in their desks for the year, returning back to school on Friday, Aug. 16.
As kids walked to their respective schools, they sported their backpacks and carried supplies.
At Geil Elementary, Kyson Moore, 2, led his mom Michelle and his brother Maxtin, 5, toward Geil Elementary and was ready to head to class.
“He’s going to be sad when everybody leaves,” Michelle Moore said of the 2-year-old boy, who despite his ambition, did not get to start school on Friday.
His brother, Maxtin, started kindergarten and his sister Jayla started middle school.
“It’s a big change,” Michelle Moore said.
“I’m excited (to get back to school), Lincoln second-grader Mariella Myers said. “I have to go to daycare in the summer and I just love school.”
The return to school is also bitter sweet, especially for parents with students starting their school journey.
Carissa Smith, parent of kindergartener Payslee, admitted to being emotional for her girl’s first day of school at Northfield Elementary.
“I’m split half and half,” she said. “It’s sad to see her grow up so quick, but she’s excited, and I’m excited for her.”
“Mom’s kind of having a rough time right now,” Anna Thompson said watching her son, Tait Thompson, head off to his first day of kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School. “He is my first one out of the house.”
“He’s doing great,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes.
“I’m excited to see her bloom,” Deann Kizzire said as her daughter, Addila Kizzire held her hand before starting kindergarten. “We are kind of nervous. We had a long talk about how it is OK to be scared but we have to be brave.”
“She’s my first (to start school),” Susanna Heimbouch said as she watched her daughter, Gracelynn Heimbouch get in line with the other kindergartners at Lincoln Elementary School. “I’m fighting back the tears big time today.”
Even the “big kids,” ie the teachers and staff, get excited for that first day.
“This is my 25th first day,” Lincoln vocal music teacher Leigh Anne Tofflemire said. “I’m pretty excited. It’s a whole new group of kids.”
Principal Pam Barker agreed.
“We’re excited about this day. We’ve been looking forward to it and it is finally here.”
And, most of all, the day is all about fun.
“It will be fun to see all my friends and meet my teacher,” Lincoln fifth-grader Lilliana Gerardi said.