The mythology, fables and lore of the night sky have fascinated humans for centuries. Come explore the night sky and the secrets it holds at the upcoming event held at Five Rocks Amphitheater hosted by Scotts Bluff National Monument and sponsored by the Gering Visitors Bureau.
“NightSky Party at Five Rocks Amphitheater” will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and the event will be from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. To kick off the evening, a short movie will be shown about constellations and their mythology. Tom Robinson, WNCC Professor of Science & Math, will then lead an informal talk on what night sky features will be visible through the numerous telescopes. Following the program, the telescopes will be open for viewing.
A second “Night Sky Party at Five Rocks Amphitheater” will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and feature the same program, however, the event will start at an earlier time.
Free glow sticks will be offered to the first 100 attendees for each event and the Big Red Nebraska Popcorn Company will be on-site for galactic treats and cosmic drink creations for purchase. The public is encouraged to bring flashlights or headlamps, binoculars for personal stargazing, and blankets if desired. Five Rocks Amphitheater policy prohibits alcoholic beverages and coolers. Both events are weather permitting. For weather updates, follow the event “Night SkyParty at Five Rocks Amphitheater” and Scotts Bluff National Monument on Facebook.