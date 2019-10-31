Northfield Elementary fourth graders visit Flowerfield

As Northfield Elementary fourth graders grabbed their sack lunches and coats, they walked out of the Banner County Museum to the Flowerfield School for a day of old time learning.
With time set in 1888, teacher Lois Herbel had the students line up from shortest to tallest with boys in one line and girls in another. Taking their seats in the one room school house, it was time for a geography lesson.
Joselyn Martinez looks up at the board as she practices her penmanship writing words. Students visited Flowerfield School Monday, Oct. 28 and used chalk and slates to complete their writing and arithemetic lessons.
Johnna Johnson, Clara Francis and Melanie Bentley recite the Pledge of Allegiance as they begin their school day at Flowerfield on Monday, Oct. 28. The students engaged in a school day in 1888 and learned the words “Under God” were not in the pledge.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Addison Shaw and Joselyn Martinez walk down the snowy sidewalk as they prepare for a school day at Flowerfield Monday, Oct. 28. Northfield students visited Flowerfield Monday and Tuesday.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Lois Herbel teaches a geography lesson at Flowerfield School Monday, Oct. 28. Herbel shared how it took her five days to travel to Sidney's county building to do her business as part of life in 1888.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Payton Denham and Joselyn Martinez look at their classmate as she introduces herself to Flowerfield teacher Lois Herbel. The girls sat on one side of the classroom and the boys sat on the other.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
During a geography lesson, Flowerfield School teacher Lois Herbel calls a student up to identify where her ancestors came from. Students identified countries like Mexico, England and Germany.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Slates set stacked on the end of a bench with chalk and rags as students visited Flowerfield School. Students completed their arithmetic and spelling lessons using the slates.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Jamison McCollum smiles as he shows his answer during an arithmetic lesson at Flowerfield School. Students used chalk and slates to calculate and show their answers.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Johnna Johnson smiles as Flowerfield School teacher Lois Herbel placed the dunces hat on her head. Northfield Elementary fourth graders visited the school Monday, Oct. 28.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Flowerfield School teacher Lois Herbel walks around the classroom showing students a picture of Daniel Freeman. Students were asked to identify the types of clothes he wore in the picture.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
Jedediah Rupp uses a quill to practice writing letters. Students braved the winter weather to enjoy a day of old fashioned learning at Flowerfield School.
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Flowerfield School teacher Lois Herbel plays ‘My Country Tis of Thee’ on the organ as she teaches students about a school day in 1888.
Lauren Brant/Star-Herald
LAUREN BRANT/Gering Courier
Monty Zeiler’s fourth grade class sat in a one-room, white school house dressed in gingham fabric for a lesson on how students learned in 1888. Students used slates, cloths and chalk for their arithmetic and Orthography lessons and ink and quills to practice their penmanship.
During the geography lesson, the students walked to the front of the classroom where they identified the countries where their ancestors came from before settling in America. Afterward, the Herbel visited with the students about the dangers of traveling along the Oregon Trail to settle the Oregon Territory.
“There were diseases along the trail like measles, small pox and cholera,” Herbel said. “If you got those, you might not survive.”
Other dangers included pushing the wagon over steep hills and having the wagon roll on top of the pioneers. They would also hunt along the way for food, so when they saw a rabbit hopping across the prairie, they would rush to pull the gun out of the wagon and shoot themselves in the process.
Although the Oregon Trail wagon train provided a means to travel to the west coast, the pioneers rush to California for the gold rush resulted in a need for faster and safer travel. Once the TransContinental RailRoad was established, it provided pioneers safer and faster transportation west, diminishing people’s use of the Oregon Trail.
As part of the Midwest being settled, Herbel introduced the class to Daniel Freeman, a Civil War Army soldier who built the first Nebraska homestead near the village of Beatrice, Nebraska, in 1862.
“President Abraham Lincoln was concerned about settling the Midwest, so they created the Homestead Act,” Herbel said. “Nebraska was the first state to have a homestead and it was because of a guy by the name of Daniel Freeman.”
For Greyer Henton, he enjoyed his school day at Flowerfield.
“I liked getting to write with the feather and to see what school was like in the past,” he said. “It was fun writing with the chalk and slate.”
Learning how students either walked a couple miles to school or rode a horse was a knew idea for Henton.
“I think that would be weird because I wouldn’t want to get bucked off,” he said.
With their 1888 school day concluding, Johnna Johnson said it was a good experience.
“It was very different,” Johnson said. “It is very strict, there’s more discipline and the girls can’t be with the boys. Oh, and there’s no electricity.”
Out of all the activities, Johnson said her favorite was studying the cursive words and writing with the quill, but there were challenges.
“The hardest part was not getting everywhere and keeping the quill steady,” she said. “I feel like I can write better with a regular pen because it’s less messy.”
