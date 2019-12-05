Northfield fifth graders craft snowflake crystals

A speck of dust. That’s how a snowflake begins its journey before falling to the ground as snow.
Northfield Elementary fifth graders learned about the process the atmosphere goes through to produce a snowflake as they took that knowledge and applied it to a craft.
Students in Hollie Williams’ class began creating the arms of a snowflake Monday, Nov. 25, but they were unable to complete the project prior to Thanksgiving break because of a recent snow storm. Monday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 3, students spent class time connecting their eight arms into one giant snowflake.
Students grabbed pieces of paper and folded them into triangles. Then, they used a ruler to draw perpendicular lines three-fourths of the way along the base of the paper before cutting.
Once each line was cut, Williams showed her students how to fold in the pattern inside, outside, inside to create a 3-D snowflake arm. To secure each fold, students used staples, which proved challenging on the inside-most loop of the arm.
“The tricky part was laying the stapler inside the arm to staple the inside because it didn’t really fit,” Landra Sherfey said.
Within the classroom textbook, there is an illustration of the phases of a snowflake.
“It starts as a little crystal and it works its way up to a beautiful snow born crystal,” Sherfey said.
While snowflakes go through the same process, Rosalba Martinez said not all snowflakes are the same.
“There’s all different shapes,” Martinez said. “There’s stars and circles.”
Martinez added, the wind can break arms off as the snowflake falls through the atmosphere, creating non-symmetrical shapes.
Throughout the lesson, Martinez was also surprised to learn about the particles that serve as the base of a snowflake, including dirt, ash and salt.
“They had all these particles inside,” she said. “A question that I had is, ‘Is snow bad for you?’ This time of season, everyone is getting sick.”
After completing her annotations on the reading, Martinez realized not all snow is bad.
“We figured out that there’s good bacteria and bad bacteria,” Martinez said. “So, sometimes it’s good and sometimes it’s bad.”
Students also incorporated Latin and Greek into their reading assignment where they had to determine the meaning of words, based off the Latin and Greek roots. One word they learned was microscope, with micro meaning small and scope meaning to see.
“We think microscope means something I could use to see small things,” Sherfey said.
Aside from learning about the process of a crystal to a snowflake, students also learned about parallel lines, creating symmetrical shapes and following a sequence of steps.
The snowflakes will be used to decorate the classroom as well as part of the hallway.
Students will be able to showcase their art pieces during the Northfield Lights on Dec. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. During Northfield Lights, students, families and the community are invited to walk through the school to see the students’ holiday decorations.
