As the temperature on Friday, Nov. 1 hovered in the upper 30s, 300 Northfield Elementary students headed outside to the basketball court to watch their teachers and administrators get soaked.
Two-gallon buckets filled to the brim with cold water lined the side of the court and an empty chair sat in the middle of the court. Students met their book fair goal, so teachers had to hold up their end of the deal. With this year’s book fair theme of Arctic Adventure, school booster club president Kelly Kiraly came up with an Arctic event. The students had to sell $1,200 during the Arctic Adventure Scholastic Book Fair Oct. 21-22 and for every $50 over the goal, another school staff member’s name went into the bucket. After the first night, the students had already raised $1,000.
The students reached almost $2,500, so it was time to get soaked. Northfield Elementary teachers and administrators enjoyed an ice bucket shower after students exceeded the book fair fundraising goal. Students found out the teachers would have a 5-gallon bucket of water dumped on them that afternoon.
Northfield principal John Wiedeman said aside from the fun, he hopes students learned the importance of teamwork.
“I hope they see when we work together, we can do great things,” he said.
Kiraly was the first person to get wet and with her daughter, Addison, 7, in her lap, they waited for the water. Ahead of the ice bath, Kiraly said she thought about clothes she could wear that the water would run off of, so she wouldn’t get as wet. She settled on plastic pants and a hoodie.
“Wow, that’s cold,” Kiraly said.
After catching her breath, Kiraly grabbed a bucket and dumped it over Wiedeman’s head.
“Holy cow! That’s cold,” Wiedeman said as he jumped to his feet.
The reaction was making it apparent that the teachers were going to be cold. With fifth grade teacher Hollie Williams in the seat, she leaned forward in anticipation and said, “Oh, just do it.”
Students sat in on the basketball court cheering on their teachers.
“I think it was cool,” Chloe Longoria said. “My favorites were Mr. Zeiler and Mrs. Morales because he was my teacher in fourth grade and Mrs. Morales hates getting wet.”
As resource teacher Candace Sherfey prepared for her turn, she said she froze when the water hit her.
“I loved it, but when the water hit me, it took my breath away,” she said. “I am frozen.”
Abby Bunch also enjoyed watching the teachers get wet.
“I like that they got dunked in water,” Bunch said. “Mrs. Kettle was my favorite because I wanted her to get wet.”
Bunch said if given the opportunity, she would have had water dumped on her.
Fifth grader Landry Sherfrey also enjoyed the event, especially seeing her mom, Candace Sherfey participate.
“I was happy because my mom got dunked,” Landry said. “I wish I would’ve sat on her lap.”
Packing up after another week of school, Landry said she will remember “my last year here was the funniest.”
Northfield faculty had fun getting students excited about learning while also bringing in $1,250 worth of new books into the classrooms.
