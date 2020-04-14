In the midst of all of the chaos, Brittanie Shaw and Kyle Hudson are sparking positivity for the community through their business, O Street Nutrition.
To make an effort to bring the community together, O Street Nutrition has started the Pay It Forward Project. As Shaw grew up in the area, she knew how strong the community could be if something brought everyone close together.
“Growing up here, I know the power and strength we have if we come together, and it’s happening now with the Pay It Forward Project,” Shaw said.
The intent of starting this project was to help Gering, but also help people who are working in precarious jobs at this time.
“It has brought light to a lot of people still working in questionable environments,” Shaw said.
She explained that this project can be for any person.
“Anyone can come to O Street Nutrition and purchase a combo, a shake, a tea, anything they want for another person or group of people,” Shaw said.
Initially, their goal was to reach $500, but after reaching this goal, they’ve aspired to go even further.
“We’re almost at our second goal of $1,000,” Shaw said. “This all represented many people getting to have a shake and tea during their 12-hour shifts or on their way home to their families.”
Moving forward, O Street Nutrition hopes to take their project as far as possible. Although, Shaw has set a personal goal for the business.
“My goal would be to get to $7,500 by April as I know this community can rally and do this,” she said. “We would love for the community to share our Facebook and Instagram posts about it, so more people can see and help others.”
The business will not be closing its doors, but they have started delivering curbside, which has contributed to a lot of their success.
“Having the ability to serve curbside and delivery has helped a lot,” Shaw said. “Most people prefer this way because of how technology has taken over. We have not closed our doors and we do not plan to. We are a healthy option in the community and we love our friends to come in and support us every single day.”
One of the biggest challenges O Street Nutrition has faced is not being able to see and talk to a lot of familiar faces.
“We check Facebook all the time to see how everyone is doing and the same with them,” Shaw said.
Ultimately, though, the virus has hardly impacted the business in a negative way. Shaw has had a positive outlook since the very start of the business.
“I don’t ever look at anything negative,” Shaw explained. “The virus hasn’t negatively impacted our business. It has also helped us realize that we do have genuine friendships with our customers, and we miss all of you.”
When businesses are able to open their doors again and multiple customers are allowed to occupy a space, O Street Nutrition is hoping to have a Customer Appreciation Day Party, where everyone is invited to support their business.
