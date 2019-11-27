Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 40 TO 55 MPH WITH GUSTS 75+ MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. STRONG CROSSWINDS MAY CREATE A VERY HIGH BLOWOVER RISK FOR LIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES INCLUDING TRAILERS, CAMPERS, AND SEMIS ALONG INTERSTATES 25 AND 80. EXERCISE CAUTION AND PLAN FOR DELAYS OR CLOSURES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&