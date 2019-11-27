Phillip Holliday, who was re-elected to a city council seat in Ward IV in 2016, was looking forward to contining to serve his constituents. That changed recently when Holliday moved into Ward I on the other side of town. He became ineligible to serve in his old district.
Members of the Gering City Council accepted his resignation at its Nov. 25 meeting.
“I truly loved serving the city and the residents of Ward IV,” Holliday said. “I’m saddened to have to turn in my resignation. I was hoping to be able to finish out my term, but some things we just can’t control.”
Holliday, a Gering native whose family has been extensively involved in community betterment projects, was first elected in 2012.
Over his six years of service, Holliday said he’s seen a lot of progress including the new Gering Civic Plaza and getting the Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy moved into the city.
“I was happy to help them realize their dream because they’re such a fantastic asset for our community,” he said. “Overall, we’ve seen some really nice things happen in the past six years.”
Holliday said he isn’t finished serving Gering, the city where he grew up.
“My family has a passion for public service, so we’ll continue to give back. I would be very interested in being involved wherever the mayor or council thinks I could help.”
A resolution adopted in 2007 sets the parameters for replacing a council member in case of resignation. The city council has four weeks to fill the vacancy. Public notice of the opening will appear in local newspapers.
Interested registered voters living in Ward IV may submit a letter of interest to the city and the mayor. Letters will be accepted until Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. A reminder that Dec. 1 is the deadline to register to vote.
City council will then have a special meeting the afternoon of Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to conduct interviews of interested persons.
The council will then conduct another special meeting at noon on Dec. 19 to name its new Ward IV council member. The new member will serve the remaining three years of Holliday’s term and stand for re-election in 2022 if so desired.
“We all appreciate Phillip’s service to the city,” Mayor Tony Kaufman said during Monday’s council meeting. “He’s been a great council member and his family has supported the city for a long time. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
