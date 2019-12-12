With Christmas around the corner, Northfield Elementary first graders drew holiday pictures based on two questions: What does Christmas look like in your house and what is your whish for Christmas this year?
Read the December 19 Gering Courier to see Lincoln Elementary and Geil Elementary first graders' drawings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.