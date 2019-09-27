Public attends GHS ribbon cutting Monday

Gering High School principal Rocky Schneider, above, addresses the public during the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Sept. 23. Schneider looks forward to the learning that will take place in the space and the community support to invest in students’ educations.
The community came out Monday afternoon to tour the newly renovated Gering High School following a cornerstone ceremony and ribbon cutting ceremony.
To begin the festivities, members of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Nebraska held a cornerstone ceremony in front of the school. Masons poured corn, wine and oil over the brick during the ceremony as the celebration of the next chapter at Gering High School begins. The cornerstone ceremony is nearly identical to one used by President George Washington when he laid the nation’s capitol.
1 of 14
Lauren Brant/ Gering Courier Members of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Nebraska completed a Cornerstone Ceremony during the Gering High School community celebration Monday, Sept. 23. They poured corn, wine and oil across the foundation as part of the ceremony, which dates back to George Washington’s time.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Daryl Wills, bond committee member and Gering Public Schools Foundation member addresses the public during the Gering High School ribbon cutting and community celebration Monday, Sept. 23. He shared the process of getting the bond approved and the overwhelming community support.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Lynlee Harder shows off her flexibility during a game of limbo Monday evening during the Gering High School community celebration and ribbon cutting. Harder thinks GHS is “way more pretty now.”
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Gabrielle Contreras using face paint crayons to draw dots on Macy Goodschmidt’s face. The high schoolers were excited to be students at the newly renovated GHS and liked how open the school feels.
Lauren Brant/ Gering Courier Members of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Nebraska completed a Cornerstone Ceremony during the Gering High School community celebration Monday, Sept. 23. They poured corn, wine and oil across the foundation as part of the ceremony, which dates back to George Washington’s time.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Mary Winn, Gering Public Schools Board of Education member hi-fives Nate Eckloff during the ribbon cutting and community celebration at Gering High School Monday, Sept. 23.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier
GHS Yearbook Photo Members of the make-up crew are working on characters in the operetta, “The Pajama Game,” presented by the chorus. GHS Yearbook, ‘64
Gering High School Yearbook
Josh Berger, GHS alumnus and project consultant for MAg spoke during the community celebration Monday, Sept. 23 about his excitement to be involved with the renovation and expansion project.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier
GHS Yearbook Photo Let’s tighten this up. Junior Stacy Imes and sophomore Mark Woitaszek get ready for a band concert. GHS Yearbook, ’99
Stacy Thomlison/Gering High School
GHS Yearbook Photo The Gering High School stadium is packed with students and fans for a football game. GHS Yearbook, ‘50
Gering High School Yearbook
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Daryl Wills, bond committee member and Gering Public Schools Foundation member addresses the public during the Gering High School ribbon cutting and community celebration Monday, Sept. 23. He shared the process of getting the bond approved and the overwhelming community support.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Lynlee Harder shows off her flexibility during a game of limbo Monday evening during the Gering High School community celebration and ribbon cutting. Harder thinks GHS is “way more pretty now.”
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier
GHS Yearbook Photo A Gering High School students stands in front of the Gering High School sign. GHS Yearbook, ‘74
Gering High School Yearbook
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier Gabrielle Contreras using face paint crayons to draw dots on Macy Goodschmidt’s face. The high schoolers were excited to be students at the newly renovated GHS and liked how open the school feels.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier
As a parting gift to the school, the Class of ‘80 provided the blue mosaic in front of the office. Tile layer Ken Landen sweeps away grout between the bulldog. Gering High School Yearbook, 1981
Gering High School Yearbook
Caiden Voigt does the limbo in the new Gering High School commons area following the ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, Sept. 23. Voigt is a seventh grader and said he likes the renovated gyms.
Lauren Brant/Gering Courier
During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Daryl Wills, bond committee and Gering Public Schools Foundation member, expressed his excitement about the renovation.
“I am so elated that this institution where my children went and I have a grandson, who is in the first freshman group at the new Freshman Academy, is going to be here for years to come and I think that’s so important,” he said.
Gering High School junior Kennie McFarland shared her experiences learning through the construction with her classmates. As students and faculty dealt with the growing pains of routing classrooms, no locker rooms and the smells and sounds of a construction site, seeing the final product will help move Gering forward.
“Despite those challenges, we can now look back and see that the process, while not perfect, was necessary and has paved the way for a brighter future for all Gering students,” McFarland said.
Following the ribbon cutting, the community and alumni toured the new high school to see how the project updated the classrooms and space. There were also face painting and limbo stations for students to enjoy.
Third grader Lynlee Harder showed off her limbo skills Monday evening. Harder also said she likes the renovations.
“I think first it has better lockers and it’s bigger and it’s way more pretty,” Harder said. “The new classrooms are very nice.”
The 155,500 square foot building features upgraded safety features like latch monitoring exterior doors, security cameras and a single secured entrance. The new Freshman Academy is a 11,000 square foot space with seven classrooms. The Bulldog cafe and commons area will allow the district to host school presentations and large public events, the auxiliary gym can seat 244 spectators and the main gym has updated air conditioning, restrooms, acoustics and lighting.
As part of the renovation project, the district also announced new career pathways available to students. The pathways include: business, marketing and management; agriculture, food and natural resources; communication, arts and technology; skills and technical sciences; health sciences; human sciences and education.
Retired Lincoln Elementary teacher John Randall and his wife, Krissa toured the school and were impressed with the final product, especially the library.
“This is really impressive and really nice,” he said. “From what we’ve seen, I love the library. I have a granddaughter going to school here and she loves to read and that’s the first thing she really talked about, having a library like that that is very comfortable and inviting.”
The Randalls have had multiple generations attend Gering Public Schools and felt a lot of Bulldog pride walking through GHS.
“Both of our kids went to school here and graduated in 1984 and now our granddaughter is here,” Krissa said.
Seventh grader Caiden Voigt is also excited about the renovations and expansions, particularly to the gyms.
“It’s cool,” he said. “The gyms are nice. I’m looking forward to playing basketball in the gyms.”
Western Nebraska Community College College NOW! director Julia Newman looks forward to the partnership with high school students and WNCC.
“Gering High School has had a long and successful history of dual credit programming,” Newman said. “I envision an even more thoughtful, productive and inclusive partnership between WNCC and Gering Public Schools in the coming years.”
Throughout the community celebration, the public, alumni and students walked through the building. Students also enjoyed several activities set up by high schoolers like limbo and face painting. Gabriella Contreras and Macy Goodschmidt volunteered at the face painting station and said they are excited about the new GHS.
“I love it,” Contreras said. “Last year felt more condensed.”
Goodschmidt agreed and said the gym set up is better for athletes.
“I like it a lot better than the old one,” she said. “There’s a lot more room and I’m glad we have an extra gym for volleyball.”
The event kicked off a district-wide homecoming celebration as students and faculty dressed in paradise-themed attire everyday. Students held a pep rally in the new gym that evening at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.