Public invited on ‘Trail Trek’ of pioneers’ graves July 27

Engage with the pioneer spirit on an interactive pioneer adventure along the Oregon Trail. The pioneers’ migration served a pivotal role in settling the valley and the western United States as they journeyed into the unknown and faced the diseases like cholera and typhoid.
As part of the Scotts Bluff National Monument’s centennial celebration, the public is invited to experience and connect to the past Saturday, July 27 during “Trail Trek: Spirit of the Pioneers.” Kayla Gasker, the monument’s centennial coordinator, has worked alongside the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper, Wyoming, to bring this opportunity back to the public.
“Something like this is important because the journey of the pioneers is just as important as the emigrants settled the west,” Gasker said. “It’s very much westward migration history but also American history.”
Gasker said the trek took place in 2018 as participants went to more iconic landmarks like Courthouse and Jail Rock. This year’s event theme is “Spirit of the Pioneers.” “Because it is off the beaten trail, one of the stipulations is that they (attendees) have to have a 4-wheel drive or high clearance vehicle,” Gasker said. “We hope that doesn’t deter people from coming out.”
The Oregon Trail is the nation’s longest graveyard as nearly 1 in 10 emigrants who set off on the trail did not survive. While families traveled in covered wagons on a quest for a new beginning, death was common, but due to lack of materials, time, weather and terrain, burying family in marked grave sites was a rarity. Although the westward migration concluded over 150 years ago, many pioneer grave sites are still visible.
“They didn’t have time or resources to bury their dead because of the landscape and terrain,” Gasker said. “There was no wood to build a coffin and they would just bury them sometimes in the middle of the trail. They built them in the trail, so the wagons pushed the dirt down and (graves) wouldn’t be dug up by wild animals.”
While the pursuit of pioneering new frontiers brought about new discoveries, the allure of the unmarked graves of those who fell ill-fated is an important part of the story.
“Locally, we know Rebecca Winter’s grave and that’s a big deal because it’s marked, but these graves are on private property and this program gives people access to them,” Gasker said. “It’s exclusive in the fact that you may not know where the graves are located and it’s an opportunity to have access to them and have someone tell you the history. You’re getting a quality, interpretative talk about what you’re looking at.”
After meeting at the Scotts Bluff National Monument at 9 a.m., participants will travel to several known pioneer grave sites, some of which are located on private property. The caravan will head to Robidoux Pass before heading toward Henry. The final stop is at the Old Iron Bridge near Fort Laramie.
“Each of the stops, Jason (Vlcan) with the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will explain what they’re looking at and the history,” Gasker said. “They will go to the different grave sites and do a little talk.”
Some of the pioneer graves the public will visit and learn more about include: Henry Hill, Charles Bishop and William Clary. During each stop, the discussion will focus on the impact of trade, travel routes and disease on this section of trail.
“It brings home how somber the journey was,” she said. “It was obviously a pursuit of new life, new land, but the struggles they had along the way, you can’t even fathom them now.”
The trek is free to the public, but with several graves located off the main roadway, four-wheel drive and high clearance vehicles are required to reach the sites. Gasker said people who want to participate, but do not have an appropriate vehicle are encouraged to carpool. The trek’s itinerary is slatted to last until 4 p.m., although participants can leave at any time.
Lunch will not be provided and the use of bug spray, sunscreen and walking shoes are highly encouraged.
For more information about the Trail Trek, contact Scotts Bluff National Monument at 308-436-9701 or visit their website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl.