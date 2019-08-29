On the field and in the classroom, the Gering High School marching band is preparing for a busy season.
The band will perform at Friday night’s football game, which will be their first performance, but besides that “we have a number of events this season,” senior trumpet player Adam Flowers said. “We will be playing in Ogallala’s field competition and parade, Oktoberfest in Sidney, Old West Weekend and in the Veterans Day parade in Scottsbluff.”
This year’s band is made up of 53 students grades 10-12, according to band director Ben Veilleux. The number is a little lower than last year, but “we had a big senior class graduate and a smaller freshman class.”
“We are doing a lot of field performances this year,” senior flute player Victoria Brady said. “We are getting to move around a lot and I think it is pretty fun.”
The band will play the national anthem, the school song and at half-time they will perform “Know Your Enemy,” which was originally recorded by Green Day, Flower said.
The marching band is one part of a well-rounded program Veilleux is working on at GHS. The concert band is the center of the program, but marching band, pep band and jazz band are all part of a successfully program.
Gering’s marching band is probably the most visible, Veilleux said, because of the performances in parades and at football games.
“They are all working really hard,” Veilleux said of his students.”I am pretty pleased with how the progress is going.”
This year Veilleux has added a more modern approach to the GHS marching band with more movement.
“I am really enjoying it,” Flowers said. “It is different from the past.”
The band students are working to get the music and the movement down for Friday night.
“It is a little scary, since it is our first performance,” Brady said, “but I’m excited.”