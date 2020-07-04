From Chicagoland to the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia to Central Nebraska, RVers have found their way to Robidoux RV Park in Gering.
There are local folks in the campground as well, but many of the park’s tenants have traveled the country, seeing sights such as the Redwoods of California and the Sun Road over Glacier National Park in Montana. Along the way, they may have traveled through the Nebraska Sandhills or camped along the Niobrara River near Valentine, but on one particular day, their journey brought them to Gering.
Marty Ball is originally from Wheaton, Ill., but he and his wife Sue have taken to traveling the country in their motor home, pulling a motorcycle trailer and a car behind. When they retired in 2016, the Balls sold everything they owned and hit the road. They’ve been living out of their RV for four years now, trying to hit all of the country’s National Parks. Of the 419 parks and monuments, the Balls have visited 145 so far. In addition, Marty Ball says (only half-joking) that they also try to hit the oldest bar in each state.
“We started out planning to do this for two years, and August will be four years,” Marty said.
John Doyle and his wife Margaret are from the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, near Harrisonburg. Margaret, however, is a native of the area, having been born in Morrill.
“We come up and see the family, and stay here for about two weeks, and then we head west some more and do the same thing (as the Balls),” John said “National Parks, mountain biking, motorcycle riding.
“Here, we’ve been up to Scotts Bluff, been up to Fort Laramie to see the Oregon Trail tracks up there, Register Cliff in Guernsey (Wyo.). I think we’ve seen all the monuments more than once.”
Doug and Karen Daake of Kearney are on a trip that took them through South Dakota’s Black Hills to the coal mines of Wyoming and back through to Gering on the way back home. They had visited Gering several years ago and that experience made them come back.
“The time before, we just got pulled in over here, and a dust cloud blew in out of the northwest, and you couldn’t see the Monument, that’s how dusty it was,” Doug said. “But we remembered how nice the campground was.”
The Daakes plan to head back to South Dakota for the motorcycle rally in Sturgis in August, and have traveled across the country with their RV.
“This is probably one of the nicer campgrounds that we’ve been to,” Doug said. “It’s nice. It’s clean. People are friendly. It’s level, which is a lot more convenient so you can drive in and drive out. And I like this climate out here a lot better. It’s too humid down there (in Kearney) for me.”
Marty said they went to the Union Bar in Gering Saturday night and were befriended by “20 locals” and they have returned every night as if they had lived in Gering their whole life. Building friendships with townspeople across the country is a reward of the RV experience, as is building a bond with fellow campers. Marty Ball and John Doyle had just met, talking about Ball’s unique motorcycle trailer.
“I wanted to see his rig and how this thing was set up,” John said. “It’s pretty amazing. You know, you have things in common because you’re RVers.”
The RV experience has been a reward for the Balls, and Marty said there hasn’t been a single day in four years when he didn’t learn something about RVing.
“We’re doing all the things that we couldn’t do when we were working,” Marty Ball said. “It’s a joke about going to the oldest bar, but we make a point of going to the National Parks. We go to the little goofy museums along the side of the road, the world’s largest ball of string. Just because I don’t have to go back to work next week.”
