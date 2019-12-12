Santa visits Lincoln Elementary

Santa Claus visited Lincoln Elementary Friday, Dec. 6 to thank students for their donations to the Gift of Love program. Allison Cawiezel, Braxton Munoz, Ava Clyburn, Dontae Carnes-Palomo and Jacob Grimm circle around Santa to ask him questions about his reindeer and elves.

 Lauren Brant/Gering Courier
Santa Claus gives Lincoln Elementary students his signature during his visit to the school Friday, Dec. 6. Pictured from left: Alexxa Kling, Ryleigh Kisner, Addison Batt and Vincenzo Gerardi.
Amy Ranalletti, Lincoln Elementary fourth grade teacher, visits with Santa Claus in the hallway on Friday, Dec. 6.
Belia Gracia-Mendoza looks up at Santa Claus as he surprises Lincoln Elementary students by coming into their classrooms Friday, Dec. 6.

