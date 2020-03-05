Junior Paige Schneider was recently recognized for earning the University of Nebraska - Lincoln Young Artist Award in Visual Arts. She is the only recipient in this category from Scotts Bluff County.
Schneider has been doing art for as long as she could hold a pencil.
“Art has been something I’ve always done,” Schneider said. “Ever since I was little, I remember I always had a sketch book. I had pencils on me, I was doodling all the time.”
With a passion for art, Schneider can be found working on her sketchbook in Ryan Bosche’s art class. With some encouragement from Bosche, Schneider decided to submit her art to the contest.
“Bosche picked three students he thought could do well. I felt like I had come far enough in my art to do something like this.”
Schneider put roughly 30 hours into her art piece. Her piece uses several mediums, including ink, paper and glass.
“It took me insane amounts of time. It took me a while to sketch out the piece, and then I had to cut out different parts of the piece, and then assemble the piece. I had to ink everything by hand, which took most of the time. I had to get glass custom cut so I could mount the different pieces, so that way it was layered. I spent another ten hours sewing on rose petals on a back mat, and finally, I had to get a custom cut frame.”
Schneider wanted her art piece to look three-dimensional. She wanted to challenge herself by making an art piece that was similar to her style, but with much more detail than what she’s used to.
“I’ve never before done a piece that had so much detail in it. My art style replicates the similar style of tattoos, it’s very based around ink. The one thing I’m really good at with art and drawing is traditional paper art with pencil and pen, so I decided to push myself and see how detailed and how intricate a piece I could do with just pencils and ink.”
When she found out on March 2, she was filled with so much excitement, as it was a mark for all of the hard work she had done.
“I was really excited. I walked out of class and I ran down the hallway to tell my friends, but I was super thrilled.”
Schneider said her biggest inspiration was Bosche.
“Bosche’s been super supportive in everything I’ve done, art-wise at the high school. He’s part of this, too.”
She will be traveling to Lincoln, Nebraska, alongside her family and her art teacher to receive her award and gift on April 8. The day is also filled with a nice lunch and activities for all of the recipients.
Schneider is very proud of all of her work and is looking forward to being awarded
“To me, this was worth it because it’s nice to be recognized for something I love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.