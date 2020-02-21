The Gering Public Schools Board of Education met on Monday, Feb. 17 for a regular meeting where they accepted the resignation of district superintendent Bob Hastings.
The district announced Feb. 13 that Hastings had accepted the director of human resources position with Kearney Public Schools in Kearney. It was not official until the board took action Monday.
“Being on the board the short time I have, Mr. Hastings has helped position us and put us in a better place than when I came on,” board member Josh Lacey said. “He’s surrounded himself with good staff all around him and I’m impressed. We’re going to miss you Bob.”
After the board unanimously approved to accept Hastings’ resignation, the board began discussing the process of selecting a new superintendent for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year. Board president B.J. Peters said the board already reached out to search firms asking for proposals to assist the district in the search. During the Monday meeting, Peters shared his thoughts about the search process.
“I think it’s a little late in the year to start a superintendent search,” Peters said. “We know this is kind of a big deal and this is an important position for Gering Public Schools and we want the right person for that position.”
At this point in the school year, Peters felt like the district would not be able to find the best possible candidate to replace Hastings and suggested the board hire an interim until next year.
“My thought process is that we look for a interim-superintendent for the 2021 school year and we hit the ground running next fall to do a full blown search and hire a permanent replacement, hopefully, earlier than this time next year,” he said.
The board agreed and moved to proceed with Option 3 where the district will contract with an interim-superintendent for one year before beginning a thorough search process for a permanent superintendent in the fall.
Board member Mary Winn has been through a superintendent search process before when the board hired Hastings in 2013. As they proceed with their search, she emphasized the importance of a district superintendent.
“In 2010, when I was running for the board, a friend of mine just happened to be the president of the state board at that time. We knew that Don Hague was going to be retiring in the near future and she said to me, ‘Hiring a superintendent is the most important decision a board ever makes,’” Winn said. “I didn’t truly appreciate that at the time until I was on the board and we went through the process. It’s a grueling process and time consuming process.”
Winn added how going through the process in 2012 with the Nebraska Association of School Boards was important as the board narrowed the applicant pool to find the best candidate for what the district needs. The board will conduct a district needs assessment, seeking feedback from district personnel and the community.
The board contracted with NASB to begin its search for an interim superintendent. The board and NASB will begin reaching out to contacts. The board may have special meetings within the next couple months during the interview process for an interim.
The board will discuss selection of a firm for the permanent superintendent search in the fall. The school board also discussed the potential of finding a qualified candidate during the interim search process, who the board could consider keeping on full-time.
Hastings will fulfill his responsibilities as superintendent through the remainder of the school year, until his contract ends on June 30, 2020.
Peters said, “Mr. Hastings has served us well and I think Brent, alluding to what we’ve gone through in the last couple of years with the construction project, knowing that we hired Bob to be a constructional leader, I think he carried that load for us very well the last 6.5 years.”
