As the board of education met for a regular monthly meeting, they were quizzed on their fifth grade knowledge.
Northfield Elementary students attended Monday’s meeting and brought along their Chromebooks. Fifth grade teacher Hollie Williams said the idea for their presentation is to promote collaboration with the students and board.
“The idea tonight is for the kids to type in the code on the screen and then the program will put in their name and divide them into teams,” she said. “The computer generates a team and the idea here is to get the board to play ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’”
Some of the board members grabbed their phones to join in the competition and as they teamed up with the fifth graders, the challenge was finding who had the correct answer. While each person had the same question on the team, Williams said the activity promotes communication because only one person in the group has the correct answer. Once the team has identified the answer, if they were correct, then the team’s logo advanced on the screen. But if they were incorrect, their score dropped back to zero.
Throughout the activity, board members B.J. Peters, Brian Copsey and Brady Shaul worked alongside the students. Kindergarten teacher Laura Van Housen also got in on the activity.
“The interactivity that it promoted, specifically, it might be a miss when we talk about technology and how it does not engage a lot of group effort in classrooms, I think this was a perfect example of how Ms. (Hollie) Williams was able to use that particular application to turn it into a group thinking activity,” Peters said.
Peters joked he wanted a rematch since his team did not win, with his involvement a big reason for that. He also said it was a great opportunity to see technology being used at the elementary school level.
“We focus on the secondary level to do more career exploration, but at the end of the day, there are skills any career needs — how to communicate, think through issues and work as a team,” Peters said. “That’s an example of how it can be applied at the elementary level.”
Reflecting on the activity, Peters said it showed him how students will rise to the challenge if given the opportunity to do so.
Shaul also enjoyed getting involved in the activity and said, “It’s always fun to see what the kids are doing in the classroom.” Board member Josh Lacy agreed.
“I’ve never heard of that Quizlet thing,” Lacy said. “It’s neat to see that new stuff because I didn’t know it existed.”
Shaul and Copsey were on the winning team, but in the end, the board was pleased to see the important life skills the students demonstrated that will serve them well in their futures.
