School meal prices will see a slight increase next year, following a board vote on Monday evening.
All meals will go up five cents in price, but milk will remain 50 cents. The new prices will be:
Elementary lunch - $2.95
Elementary breakfast – $1.90
Secondary lunch – $3.20
Secondary breakfast – $2.15
Adult lunch – $4
Adult breakfast – $3.70
Business Manager Tim Meisner said the prices are figured using a calculator provided by the USDA. The number is figured based on the number of free and reduced meals, and paid meals.
“We’re not in the business to make money on our lunch program,” said board president B.J. Peters. “But we don’t want to lose money at the same time.”
Additionally the board voted to enter an agreement to provide Head Start services at the Gering Preschool next year.
“Essentially this will pay for 18 head start slots in our Gering preschool program,” said Director of Student Services Laura Barrett.
All of the slots will be at Lincoln Elementary, however it hasn’t been determined how many will go to each classroom.
“We really wanted to leave this open to which classrooms they are in, based on the needs of our students and whether they prefer full-day or half-day,” said Barrett.
The board also voted to enter into an agreement with Presence Learning to provide Speech Language Pathologist services for the 2020-2021 school year.
Barrett said that ESU 13 hired an additional speech pathologist, who will be on site four days a week or work with students. However, there is still a gap, she said.
The Presence Learning contract provides service for 25 students next year. The slots have not yet been determined.
“Presence learning is Teletherapy,” said Barrett. “It’s actually who Alliance uses right now. ... They also have some other services available that if we should ever need them, especially if we go into need some remote services, they have some capacity that will be really beneficial to the district.”
Barrett said they tried to find another staff member to work with kids in person, but didn’t have any luck.
“It’s just another area that’s become increasingly difficult to fill,” said Peters.
The board voted to accept a proposal from Pearson regarding grades 6-12 social studies programming, including access to interactive elements. The price tag comes in just under $90,880.
The agreement had been tabled earlier this year because of budget concerns.
“I know this was something, Bob, that we kind of weren’t sure about because of our finances,” said Peters to Superintendent Bob Hastings.
Hastings confirmed that it was tabled because of uncertainty regarding tax receipts.
“When those came in, I think Tim (Meisner) felt comfortable that we can move forward with this,” said Hastings.
The board also reviewed several board policies, which must be done annually. These were the policies regarding student fees, bullying prevention and parent involvement.
