Schools across the Nebraska Panhandle closed their doors for the next two weeks to help flatten the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The decision came after Matt Blomstedt, commissioner of education, recommended all schools cease normal operations.
“I would recommend that by the end of the week that all schools across the state of Nebraska have ceased operation from a normal standpoint and create an operation that’s going to help them serve their students and their communities and their families most effectively,” Blomstedt said.
School administrators were in meetings most of the day Monday, March 16 making plans for students to continue their education should the virus spread inhibit students and staff from returning to the classroom in two weeks.
Bob Hastings, Gering Public Schools superintendent, said staff will use those two weeks to develop curriculum for student learning opportunities at all levels outside of the classroom should closures continue.
“We are not going to be providing learning this week or next week,” Hastings said. “If closures continue, we will be able to provide those opportunities for students.”
While GPS had a small number of staff in the buildings Monday, Hastings said over the next several days, the district buildings will be closed entirely.
“Teachers will stagger in the building to collect what they need over the next couple days, but the buildings are not available for students nor the community,” he said. “On Thursday, the district is closed entirely, except for cleaning staff.”
After hearing the news about schools being closed, students had mixed thoughts about COVID-19 and the districts’ actions.
Zayne Herdt, a Gering High School senior, said at first he was excited to hear school was canceled.
“At first, I was happy for the two weeks off, but it’s going to be a lot more boring to wait out of school than having something to do,” Herdt said.
Herdt has been visiting with his friend, Felipe Van Winkle about their plans for getting food and other items saved up that are sold out. They also talked about how they would complete coursework remotely.
“I feel like I should be able to get a lot of my classes done on my Chromebook,” Herdt said. “I just feel like it’s going to be really annoying, especially for me and other people, who don’t have Wi-Fi.”
Aside from preparing to move instruction online, districts are also developing meal plans for students. Gering Public Schools is working to organize a food service program for students throughout the COVID-19 closure.
On Tuesday, the district announced they will offer breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals for pick-up Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The meals will rotate between cold and ready-to-heat option. Meals are available for children ages one to 8 in the household. On Friday pick-ups, PupPacks will also be available. Pick-up locations are at the front door at Northfield Elementary and on the south door off of Q Street at Lincoln Elementary.
“We are working on a plan for school lunches,” Hastings said. “We will be providing meals through our food service to our families. We are still working out the details of that, but we hope to have something in place within the next day or so.”
While working through the meals, districts are discussing how to safely distribute meals to families.
During a meeting with Blomstedt, he informed the districts he waived the hour requirements for the school year. For Gering Public Schools, high school students are required to have 1,080 hours and elementary students are required to have 1,032 hours.
At this time, Hastings said he is unsure if and how the length of the closures will impact the school calendar.
“Until we know the length of the closures, we are not sure how the school year will be impacted. We will have to make those decisions down the road.”
Gering school board held a meeting on Monday, March 16 to discuss its COVID-19 plans.
They approved action items giving the superintendent authorization to pay exempt and non-exempt employees who are experiencing conditions related to the virus; authorization to prepare the board to declare the COVID-19 as an emergency under the Nebraska Emergency Management Act; authorize the superintendent to monitor the virus conditions in the state and Educational Service Unit 13 by working through directives from Blomstedt about community spread by being involved in large gatherings to make decisions on school closures, activities and calendar adjustments.
With regard to pay for classified staff, GPS BOE approved the payment of classified staff for leave not to exceed 45 work days. Hastings said GPS has not made any decisions regarding prom nor the musical.
Local businesses are also working with the districts to provide students with Wi-Fi access.
