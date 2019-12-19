Lincoln Elementary students were praying for snow, telling on their naughty dog and jingling in the holidays Monday, Dec. 16.
Students in kindergarten through third grade rocked the Gering High School auditorium as they performed several Christmas songs during their Winter Music Program. Under the direction of Lincoln Elementary music teacher Leigh Anne Tofflemire, the students showed off their nine weeks of hard work.
“They work for about nine weeks on their music and movement, learning the words, memorizing, learning the choreography and then practicing until it is performance ready,” Tofflemire said.
PHOTOS: Lincoln Elementary Christmas Program 2019
During their final practice Monday afternoon, Tofflemire said she was proud of each grade’s polished performances going into the concert.
The show opened with kindergarten performing “Listen to the Jingles,” “Snowball: A Poem,” “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” and “Let’s Build a Gingerbread House.”
First graders opened their performance with “Jingle Bells.” During their second number “I’m Tired of Being Good Before Christmas,” soloists were Quinn Judy, Myah Keller, Joe Martindale, Maylyn Albertson, Raelyn Cline, and David Rupp.
Their final two songs were “Hip Hop Elves” and “In the Spirit.”
Second graders took the risers next, singing “The 12 Days of Christmas,” “The Sounds of Santa’s Workshop,” “There’s Someone in the Chimney,” and “I’ve Been Good.”
During “The 12 Days of Christmas,” Janie Carlisle, Liliana Harper, Ethan Ross, Noah Henkel, Ella Myers, Beckett Lacy, Jamison Spahn, Kinlee Land-Bayless, Truli Norgard, Xander Ranalletti, Sage Stewart and Elliot Raines walked onto the stage with sign illustrations of each gift.
During the song “There’s Someone in the Chimney,” Kaylor McKee portrayed Santa and tried to pass himself off as a mouse when the children heard a noise from the chimney.
Second graders final song featured a fluffy dog that was responsible for many naughty activities throughout the year. Despite all the mishaps, the students had a change of heart. As Aubree Boswell told Santa how much the dog had been good, the rest of her classmates asked Santa to bring their dog something nice.
The third grade students started their performance with “Christmas Crossword.” Holding a jumble of letters, as they sang, the message Merry Christmas was unscrambled. They also performed “Winter in America,” “Christmas Wishes,” and closed with “Seven Feet of Snow.”
The concert concluded with group performances. While singing the song “Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child,” a smaller group of students were featured, which included first graders Lourdes Cervantes, Toccoa Combs, Olivia Enriquez, Aden McCray, and Marleigh Roche; second graders Dontae Carnes-Palomo, Allie Cawiezel, Micah De Los Santos, Sadie Hackett and Taelynn Leetch; and third graders Angelika Billie, Addie Ernst, Velysia Gomez, Ryleigh Kisner, Mariana Martinez and Emme Tofflemire.
Tofflemire said her favorite part of every program is the finale and the community’s support.
“My most favorite part of every program is the finale when all of the students are back out on the stage and we can share our last songs as a large chorus,” she said. “I love the large audience that turns out to support our children in performing.”
As the students celebrate the final week of the semester and finalize their Christmas wishes, Tofflemire was proud of their concert performances.
She said, “Our program was so fantastic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.