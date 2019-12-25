To celebrate students’ achievement on the Nebraska Department of Education’s April exam, Geil Elementary staff and booster club organized a “Smart Cookie” assembly on Thursday, Dec. 19.
This year’s fourth and fifth grade students, who were third and fourth graders last year, completed the annual state test in April. Though the state doesn’t release the results until October, Geil Elementary principal Angela Morris said that might be changing soon.
“The Nebraska Department of Education is looking at revamping the test to make the results more instantaneous,” she said. “That’s good for teachers, so they can address that. I’m excited to see how this works.”
After reviewing this year’s test results, Geil’s staff and booster club were proud of all their smart cookies for meeting core competencies. To recognize this, the booster club purchased smart cookie T-shirts for the staff and hundreds of chocolate chip cookies for everyone to enjoy.
As Geil, Lincoln and Northfield elementaries focus on PLC’s to benefit student learning with targeted intervention times like WIN and Target time, students are tracking their learning progress.
“The work that the kids and teachers have done is amazing. The kids are understanding more of what they don’t know,” Morris said. “Kids are telling teachers about their deficiencies and where they need to work.”
Building on their foundational skills and essential standards, Morris said students’ successes are a whole school effort.
“It’s about being honest and open with the staff about your strengths to support each other,” she said.
From a district perspective, the elementary teachers collaborate across buildings to establish a strong academic community to ensure every student receives the help they need to be successful. Thursday’s assembly was an example of how those efforts have started to positively impact students.
“Kids have worked really hard and they see all their work and progress and they’re excited,” Morris said. “I’m proud of Geil everyday.”
One way students are able to track their learning is through data notebooks. The students use writing and math skills to document their grades and understanding of learning objectives throughout the year.
Once individual students received their smart cookie t-shirts, everyone grabbed a cookie and headed back to the classroom for more learning before the break.
