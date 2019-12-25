ALLIANCE — Constituents of Third District Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) are invited to meet with a representative of his office at mobile offices in early January, in Harrison and Alliance.
At mobile offices, Third District residents can meet with one of Smith’s staff members who can assist with federal agencies such as the USDA, FEMA, VA, Social Security, Medicare, USCIS, or the IRS, relay concerns about federal issues, or get assistance in taking advantage of the services available through his office.
Smith, who has offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff, will provide his mobile office and a staff member at the following times and locations:
— Thursday, Jan. 2
Sioux County Courthouse
325 Main Street, Harrison
2 – 3 p.m.
— Monday, Jan. 6
Box Butte County Courthouse
515 Box Butte Avenue, Alliance
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
For additional information, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at (308) 633-6333.
